Move to turn off cameras in the expanded Ulez today being heard at High Court

Cameras in London's expanded Ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) could be reversed, with a legal challenge being heard at the High Court on Thursday.

Transport for London (TfL) expanded the Ulez on August 29, since when anyone driving more polluting cars within Greater London has had to pay £12.50 per day.

The move met with an outcry and a legal challenge from several outer-London boroughs, which failed. Some people supported the expansion because of the improvements to air quality it promised to deliver.

Now a separate legal challenge that claims the expansion is based on an incorrect interpretation of the law is having a preliminary hearing at the High Court.

If successful, the move would force TfL to turn off the cameras in the expanded zone while an indefinite trial period takes place.

TfL has promised to repay the amount of money it has netted since the expansion of the Ulez if it is deemed unlawful.

The agency expects the expanded Ulez to net it as much as £300 million in the first year, although that figure could drop as low as £100 million.

According to that estimate, Ulez could be making as much as £822,000 per day.

Ed Gregory, the organiser of the legal challenge, has crowdfunded more than £23,500 for his case, which is being heard at the administrative court at 2.30pm on Thursday.

LBC has contacted TfL for comment.

Ulez is intended to tackle London's poor air quality, although a study suggested the move was only adding 13 minutes onto people's life expectancies.

Some drivers have taken extreme measures to show their displeasure at the expansion.

Anti-Ulez "blade runners" have begun slashing tyres and vandalising "spy" vans used to detect if cars meet the Ulez standards.

Activists have begun attacking the vehicles after launching hundreds of attacks on the cameras.

The vans are equipped with ANPR cameras which scan the number plates of passing vehicles to ensure if they are compliant with Ulez.

Pictures have now emerged on social media of camera vans having had their tyres slashed, windscreen smashed and graffiti daubed over it - one with the slogan "no Ulez".

The vans do not directly say they are enforcing Ulez but have Transport for London markings and say they are carrying ANPR cameras.