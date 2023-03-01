Who is Mark Gordon? Age, crimes and family background revealed

Mark Gordon was deported back to the UK after 20 years in prison. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Mark Gordon and girlfriend Constance Marten caused a nationwide search went they went on the run but what has he done? And where was he found and arrested?

Police found and arrested Mark Gordon, a convicted rapist, and girlfriend Constance Marten on February 27 after they had been on the run since January, 5.

The couple and their newborn baby went missing earlier this year after their car broke down and caught fire on the M61 motorway.

It's believed Constance gave birth to their child in the vehicle, however, the newborn is yet to be found with both parents refusing to cooperate with police on their whereabouts.

As the case continues to unfold, and the search goes on for their missing baby, here's everything you need to know about Mark Gordon including his age, family background and his previous convictions.

Mark Gordon and Constance Marten were believed to be sleeping rough. Picture: Alamy

Who is Mark Gordon and what is his family background?

Mark Gordon, aged 48, has quite a different background and family history to his partner.

At 13 years older than Constance, Mark was born in Birmingham and was only young when he moved to Florida with his mother and half-siblings.

What did Mark Gordon do? What are his crimes and convictions?

Aged just 15 in 1990, Mark was arrested and found guilty of kidnap and sexual battery.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and was deported back to the UK in 2010.

Constance Marten met boyfriend Mark Gordon in 2016. Picture: Alamy

Where was Mark Gordon and Constance Marten found and arrested?

On February 27, 54 days after they went on the run, the pair were found and arrested in Brighton after a tip-off from a member of the public.

They were found on a residential street before 9:30pm, however, sadly, the baby was not with them.

Constance and Mark are refusing to cooperate with the police over the whereabouts of their child.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Shortly before 9.30pm on Monday, a member of the public reported a sighting of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon in Stanmer Villas, Brighton.

"Officers from Sussex Police attended the location and the pair were arrested. They remain in custody.

"The baby is still missing and an urgent search operation is taking place in the area.

"Anyone with information that could assist the search is asked to call 999."