Who is Constance Marten? Aristocrat background, children and age

Constance Marten has been arrested after she went on the run on January, 5. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

When did Constance Marten go missing? And how was she found? Here's everything you need to know as the search continues for their missing baby.

Constance Marten was finally found on February 27, 2023 with her boyfriend Mark Gordon after being on the run since January.

The couple have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence and manslaughter for their missing baby who police believe was born in the back of the couple's car without any medical attention.

Officers said the risk to the missing baby of Ms Marten was "extremely high" while the parents stayed silent on the child's welfare and whereabouts many hours after their arrest.

So who is Constance Marten? How old is she and does she have any other children? Here's everything you need to know about the aristocrat as the search continues.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon kept their faces covered while on the run. Picture: Alamy

Mark Gordon is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison. Picture: Alamy

Who is Constance Marten and what is her background?

Aged 35, Constance, is from a high status family with her father being a page to Queen Elizabeth II and grandmother Mary Anna Marten was the goddaughter of the late Queen Mother.

A former drama student, Constance has also graced the pages of Tatler and was labelled their 'babe of the month' back when she was studying.

She was brought up alongside her two brothers, Maximilian and Tobias at Crichel House, one of the most beautiful homes in England situated on 5,000 acres of Dorset Parklands.

However, reports suggest Constance began living a more isolated life in 2016, when she met boyfriend, and convicted rapist Mark Gordon

When did Constance Marten go missing?

Constance, partner Marten and their baby vanished on January 5, 2023, after their car broke down near Bolton on the M61.

They disappeared off the motorway after the vehicle caught fire and have since been travelling around the country by taxi stopping at places including Essex, Sussex and London.

Authorities previously believed the couple had been sleeping rough in a blue tent, and had avoided being traced by the police by moving around frequently and keeping their faces covered in CCTV images.

Where was Constance Marten found?

On February 27, 54 days after they went on the run, the pair were found and arrested in Brighton after a tip-off from a member of the public.

They were found on a residential street before 9:30pm, however, sadly, the baby was not with them.

Constance and Mark are refusing to cooperate with the police over the whereabouts of their child.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Shortly before 9.30pm on Monday, a member of the public reported a sighting of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon in Stanmer Villas, Brighton.

"Officers from Sussex Police attended the location and the pair were arrested. They remain in custody. The baby is still missing and an urgent search operation is taking place in the area.

"Anyone with information that could assist the search is asked to call 999."