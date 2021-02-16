New shielding list and rules UK: What’s the new shielding criteria?

16 February 2021, 15:53

The shielding list in the UK has been updated adding 1.7million to the list
The shielding list in the UK has been updated adding 1.7million to the list. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

New shielding rules and guidance has been confirmed in the UK with more added to the list along with new rules. But who is on the shielding list and when does it end?

The UK have confirmed new additions to the shielding list as 1.7million more vulnerable people have been told to stay home to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The new shielding criteria was confirmed with categories like weight, ethnicity and deprivation now being added to the already existing list. This also means they will be prioritised for the Covid vaccine.

The list of those who need to shield was expanded after scientists from Oxford University developed a new tool which assesses whether someone is at risk of severe disease or death.

The tool looks at multiple factors including age, ethnicity, body mass index (BMI), other health conditions and also postcode, which is indicative of levels of deprivation.

Lockdown review date: When does lockdown end in England?

So who is on the shielding list in the UK? What are the rules? And when will shielding end? Here’s the latest news:

Those shielding can go out but must stick to strict social distancing rules
Those shielding can go out but must stick to strict social distancing rules. Picture: PA

Who is on the new shielding list in the UK? And who should shield?

A full and extensive list of those who should be shielding in the UK is available on the government website which you can see here.

Some groups of people who should be shielding, which means remaining at home as much as possible, include organ transplant recipients, people with specific cancers or are undergoing active chemotherapy, people with severe respiratory conditions and adults with Down’s syndrome.

New additions include those with very high BMIs, certain ethnicity groups and area deprivation according to your postcode.

Shielding UK: If on the list you are advised to stay at home as much as possible
Shielding UK: If on the list you are advised to stay at home as much as possible. Picture: PA

What does shielding mean and what are the rules?

During the UK’s first lockdown, those told to shield were required to stay at home at all times. Now however, they are just being advised to be extra cautious.

The shielding advice now strongly advises those on the list to remain at home as much as possible but you are permitted to go out for exercise and attend medical appointments.

You should avoid busy areas and maintain strict social distancing at all times.

When does shielding end in the UK?

At present, England have put no official end date on shielding.

Wales have said those required to shield will have to do so until at least the end of March.

