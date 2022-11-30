Who will England play in the next round of the World Cup?

England were the winners of their World Cup group stage. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The Three Lions are hoping to bring back the World Cup trophy from Qatar but who are they playing next? Here's their possible route to victory.

England sensationally knocked Wales out of the World Cup in Qatar with a 3-0 victory and it's now time they move on to the round of 16.

Gareth Southgate's team, which includes Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and Marcus Rashford, have so far given England fans plenty of hope that they could come home champions, especially after their Euro 2021 success where they made the final against Italy.

So what's next for the England team? As the winners of Group B, they will now face the runners up of Group A. However, should they make it beyond that point, they could have a tricky journey to the final as it's likely they will take on teams including Portugal, France and Brazil.

Read more: Marcus Rashford dedicates World Cup goal to friend after losing long cancer battle

Read more: England fans in crusader costumes banned from World Cup stadiums

Here's who and when England are playing next in the World Cup of 2022.

England's football team are playing Senegal in the next round of the World Cup. Picture: Alamy

Who will England play in the next round of the world cup?

As winners of Group B, England will now play Group A runners up Senegal in the round of 16. Should they lose, it will be the end of their World Cup journey.

During the first round of the competition, England beat Wales, Iran and drew with runners up, USA. They will now play Group A winners, the Netherlands.

When are England next playing in the World Cup and how can you watch it?

England and Senegal will go head to head on Sunday, December 4th where they'll play at Al Bayt stadium in Qatar. Kick off is at 7pm and you can watch the game on ITV where they'll show the live build up from much earlier.

This will be the first time in history the two countries have met on the football pitch.

England had a huge win at the World Cup against Iran. Picture: Alamy

What happens if England win?

If England beat Senegal, they will go on to the quarter-finals where the competition becomes much tougher.

At the moment, predicting who they play is tricky as it all depends on the round of 16 matches and the final results of the group stages. However, many believe their most likely opponents will be France.

Should England beat Senegal, their quarter-final match will take place on Saturday, December 10.