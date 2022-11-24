England fans in crusader costumes banned from World Cup stadiums

A Crusader spoke to TV after the England win. Picture: TalkTV

By Fran Way

England fans have been asked not to dress up in Crusader costumes to avoid upsetting Muslims at the World Cup in Qatar.

Pictures on social media showed supporters dressed as St George, the patron saint usually painted as a knight on horseback, with head-to-toe chainmail, the England flag painted on their cheeks and foam shields.

It’s claimed that some of the fans were stopped by security outside of the stadium before England’s 6-2 win over Iran yesterday.

🚨 #English fans dressed as Christian crusaders and were detained in #Qatar pic.twitter.com/ruH8aQDxiX — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) November 22, 2022

One of the crusaders even spoke with TalkTV after the game, slamming the treatment of supporters.

He said he’s been ‘lucky’ to stay in the fan-zone costing £250-a-night said: “The problem is, what they don’t realise in places like Qatar, the fans are the essence of the game.

“We are what makes the game. It’s not the corporates, they help financially in the background, it’s us the fans that make football and we are the football.”

Writing on Twitter, one person said: “England fans wearing the Crusader clothing at the World Cup is the top of Western arrogance.”

Another person said: “There are many reasons this World Cup shouldn’t be in Qatar, but going to the Middle East dressed as a Crusader really isn’t going to get you the welcome you might think you deserve.”

A third added: “Dressing up as a Crusader in Qatar is quite bold.”

Crusader costumes will be controversial in Qatar with the best-known Crusaders taking place between 1095 and 1291 when Christian armies fought to seize Jerusalem from Islamic State.

A spokesperson for anti-racism group Kick It Out warned fans that the commonly seen fancy dress in England, may not be so popular in Qatar and that officials at stadiums ‘may not be welcomed’.