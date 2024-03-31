British holidaymakers caught in Faro Airport chaos ahead of Bank Holiday Monday road delays in UK

British holidaymakers have been caught up in Faro Airport chaos as they try to return from their Easter getaways - with UK road facing long delays on Monday. Picture: X/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

British holidaymakers have been caught up in Faro Airport chaos as they try to return from their Easter getaways - with UK road facing long delays on Monday

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Travellers have suffered three-hour delays at the Algarve flight hub - after e-Gates malfunctions crippled the airport.

Passengers said that there was "carnage at the airport" with children crying and people passing out while waiting to travel home.

The chaos comes as domestic Brits are struggling amid traffic clogged motorways as lengthy delays dampen bank holiday jaunts.

Heavy rain is expected to fall on Bank Holiday Monday, when around two million car journeys will be made as Brits head home from their trips away.

Yvette Hughes took to X to slam airline Jet 2 over the Faro debacle. Picture: X

Yvette Hughes took to X to slam airline Jet 2 over the Faro debacle.

She wrote: "What the hell is going on? 3 and a half hour's queuing through security.

"My knees are swollen, someone has passed out, children are crying. Not a bit of information from anyone."

The airline replied: "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. However, the same has been forwarded to us for a quick action.

"Kindly send us a direct message and we will update you at earliest and accordingly."

Monday is expected to be busy once again as Brits head home from their weekends away. Picture: Alamy

Ms Hughes later responded: "Still queuing and no reply. 4 hours."

There are warnings the unsettled weather could disrupt the journeys and cause congestion on Britain's motorways.

Up to 15mm of persistent and thundery rain is likely by the end of the Easter weekend.

The RAC and traffic analyst company Inrix have said the busiest time to hit the road will be between 10am and 12pm.

Easter holiday causes traffic congestion on the M5 between junctions 15/16 and 17. Picture: Alamy

Kathryn Chalk, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "We'll see further spells of heavy rain coming in, pushing its way northwards through Easter Monday.

"Probably a damp start, especially across Wales, central England and northeastern parts as well with further heavy spells of rain here.

"Further towards the south, if we do see any clouds breaking up we could see heavy showers again in the afternoon."

Read More: King Charles greets well-wishers after attending Easter Sunday service in first major appearance since cancer diagnosis

Read More: Motorists stuck in ’horrendous’ 20-mile queues as millions hit the roads for Easter weekend

The most-affected area of the country on Monday will likely be around South West England, she added.

It follows a weekend of travel chaos across the country, with reports of some drivers stuck in 20-mile queues for hours at a time.

It was dubbed 'Carmageddon' by the RAC, with an estimated 14 million car journeys taking place across this weekend alone.