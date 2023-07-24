Desperate father smashes car windscreen to rescue baby in 37C heat after 'accidentally locking car keys inside'

The desperate father manages to safely rescue his baby from the car after locking his keys inside. Picture: TikTok

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a desperate father smashes his car’s windscreen to rescue his child as temperatures soared to 37C.

The video, filmed in Texas, shows a man repeatedly trying to shatter the glass using a tire iron.

A second man rushes over to help, using a bigger metal pole to smash a hole big enough for the baby to be carefully lifted out through the broken glass.

Police in Harlingen, Texas said the child’s parents had locked the keys inside the car by mistake and the only option was to smash the glass to get the baby out.

Sgt. Larry Moore with the Harlingen Police Department said officers were called after the baby was rescued.

An ambulance also arrived on the scene to carry out checks on the infant.

Children are more vulnerable to heatwaves than adults - and temperatures can increase rapidly in hot cars.

In the US, the National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for much of the western and souther United States.

The US’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center has said that much of the country can expect above-average temperatures until at least the end of July.

The National Weather Service recommends limiting outdoor activities in the areas where it issues heat alerts.