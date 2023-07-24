TUI cancels all flights to Rhodes until Friday as holidaymakers tell of five-mile hike to safety as 44C heat imminent

24 July 2023, 17:58

Thousands of people on the Greek island have been evacuated.
Thousands of people on the Greek island have been evacuated. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Travel firm TUI has cancelled all flights to Rhodes as wildfires continue to ravage the Greek island and repatriation flights are carried out.

Families visiting the Greek island have revealed the horrors of being trapped in Rhodes, as many say they have been left no choice but to sleep rough on mattresses outside while others have been forced to flee from the inferno on foot as the flames continue to ravage their surroundings.

Some 19,000 people were evacuated from the island on Sunday as temperatures climbed close to 40C.

Announcing the flight cancellations on Monday, a spokesman for TUI said: "We have cancelled all outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Friday 28 July, and have also cancelled all outbound flights for customers travelling to impacted hotels up to and including on Sunday 30th July.

"All customers due to travel on these flights will receive full refunds."

British holidaymakers have told of the horrors of being caught in the blazes on the island, including one mother who revealed the "terrifying" experience of being evacuated from her hotel with her two-year-old daughter, which has since burnt down.

Speaking from a refuge centre on the island, newlywed Andrew Brittan, 27, said the first night of his honeymoon was spent on a mattress outside, which was donated by locals.

Read more: Greece holiday chaos as Foreign Office doesn't alter travel advice - as Rhodes wildfire inferno visible from space

Read more: Europe tourists told to make 'extreme heat plans' as wildfires rage in Greece and nine French regions issue alerts

Read more: 'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes

Evacuees have been forced to sleep on mattresses outside and in refuge centres.
Evacuees have been forced to sleep on mattresses outside and in refuge centres. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, mother Abi James, who was with her husband, two young sons and friends, said they had been told to stay put when the flames broke out nearby, but were eventually forced to flee on foot and walk around five miles to escape the fire as it spread and temperatures soared to 42C, she told the MailOnline.

Amy Leyden, a British tourist, said she didn't think she, her partner and two-year-old child were going to survive their ordeal in Rhodes.

They were rescued from their hotel by police before it collapsed. "We just had to keep running and then the fire was getting closer and it was getting harder to breathe," she said.

They were picked up by a local man, who drove them to the beach, where they found an "awful" sight, she told Sky News.

TUI also said on Monday it is working with its staff to help repatriate its customers, as the travel company flew out six planes to bring families stuck on the island back to the UK as well as residents from other countries affected.

"Our colleagues continue to work around the clock to support the affected guests,” Thomas Ellerbeck, a member of TUI's Group Executive Committee said.

“During the night we have also sent six available aircraft from our fleet directly to Rhodes to pick up guests and fly them back to their home countries.

"Further operations have already been implemented and are planned, we are informing our guests on site and organising all necessary steps."

Families have told of being forced to flee the flames on foot.
Families have told of being forced to flee the flames on foot. Picture: Alamy

British airline Jet2 also announced on Sunday it had cancelled all flights to Rhodes until Sunday July 30 and will be operating repatriation flights for its UK customers.

It comes after Downing Street was forced to defend its decision not to discourage Brits from travelling to the country earlier on Monday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged people affected by the wildfires to try to stay in touch with their holiday operator.

The PM said: "My paramount priority is the safety of British nationals, that's why the Deputy Prime Minister chaired a Cobra meeting yesterday - he's been monitoring the situation closely.

"The most important thing is people remain in touch with their tour operators, there are lots of flights going back and forth to be able to bring people home, and if people are in touch with their tour operators they will get the information that they need."

Repatriation flights are being carried out to return Brits to the UK.
Repatriation flights are being carried out to return Brits to the UK. Picture: Alamy

Greece said its evacuation mission is the largest in its history.

Blazes have already seen hundreds evacuated in the Athens area, where fires are still raging to the west of the capital, and on Evia and Corfu.

Holidaymakers are taken away on boats and over land and put into temporary accommodation elsewhere, some without food or water.

Satellite imagery issued today by Copernicus EU - the Earth monitoring service from the European Union Space Programme, shows the devastation caused by the fires on Rhodes.

Up to 10,000 Britons are estimated to be on Rhodes, with repatriation flights to rescue holidaymakers now landing back in the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greta Thunberg is detained by police

Defiant Greta Thunberg removed by police after new roadblock at oil terminal

Imran Khan

Imran Khan granted bail by Supreme Court in case related to lawyer’s murder

George Alagiah has died aged 67

‘Integrity and decency shone through him’: Tributes to George Alagiah, 67, pour in after nine-year battle with bowel cancer
The desperate father manages to safely rescue his baby from the car after locking his keys inside

Desperate father smashes car windscreen to rescue baby in 37C heat after 'accidentally locking car keys inside'

From travel insurance to compensation, here's everything you need to know about your travel rights.

Due to travel to Greece and unsure of your rights during the wildfires? Here’s everything you need to know

An active wildfire near Genadi on the island of Rhodes, Greece

New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires

A view of the damaged building is seen after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia

Moscow and Crimea hit by drones as Russian forces bombard Ukraine’s south

Director Greta Gerwig poses for the media prior to a news conference for the film Barbie in Seoul, South Korea

Barbie’s Greta Gerwig breaks opening weekend record for female directors

Climate activist Greta Thunberg waits for a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden

Thunberg defiant after being fined for disobeying police during climate protest

Greta Thunberg hauled away from oil depot protest by Swedish police hours after she was fined for a previous incident

Defiant Greta Thunberg arrested by Swedish police hours for after she dodged jail for eco protest

Charlotte Owen took her seat in the House of Lords on Monday afternoon

Boris Johnson’s controversial new baroness Charlotte Owen, 30, joins the House of Lords as youngest peer

Exercise, friendships and a good night sleep are among the healthy habits for a long life

Eight healthy habits to help you live up to 24 years longer revealed by scientists

Heated scenes: Thornton Le Dale Parish Council meeting's descent into chaos was streamed on YouTube

'Sandra. You are not chair. Be quiet': Row erupts at parish council over poll about whether it should be dissolved

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, at a session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on Monday

Israeli parliament approves key part of contentious legal overhaul

Trevor Francis has died aged 69

Trevor Francis dies aged 69 as football world mourns first English £1m player

Greta Thunberg fined for climate process in Sweden

Greta Thunberg dodges jail despite being found guilty of disobeying cops after blocking an oil depot in Sweden

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wildfires have been raging on Rhodes and Corfu - and holidaymakers affected may face a battle for compensation

Greece holiday chaos as Foreign Office doesn't alter travel advice - as Rhodes wildfire inferno visible from space
The man died in Croydon custody centre

Man, 30, wanted on recall to prison, dies in police custody in south London

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre, arrives at court

Greta Thunberg to appear in Swedish court for ‘disobeying police at protest’

Money, weapons and documents seized in a raid

Two held in Serbia for ‘smuggling Cubans to Spain as part of global crime ring’

Police handcuffed the woman before subsequently 'de-arresting' her when it emerged she had a valid ticket

'She didn’t provide her ticket': Police defend handcuffing mother in front of her crying son over bus fare
George Alagiah has died aged 67

Veteran newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67 after battle with bowel cancer

Wildfires have been raging in Greece

'People fighting to get onto boats and children falling in the sea': Inside Brits' evacuation from wildfire-hit Rhodes
A TV shows an image of American soldier Travis King during a news programme at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea

Talks ‘underway’ between North Korea and UN Command over detained US soldier

The first rescue flights from Rhodes have arrived in the UK

First rescue flights from fire-ravaged Rhodes arrive back in the UK as Brits forced to flee in mass evacuation
The men drove around the pitch damaging the grass

Football match abandoned after balaclava-clad men drive hearse onto pitch

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch
Andrew met Epstein while he was under house arrest, court documents suggest

Andrew 'met Jeffrey Epstein when he was under house arrest after soliciting minor for sex', court documents suggest

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success
Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat
Andrew Marr brings the conversation back around to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrew Marr: It's time to start ‘plunging back into the wartime realities of Ukraine we spend so much time avoiding’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit