Europe tourists told to make 'extreme heat plans' as wildfires rage in Greece and nine French regions issue alerts

19 July 2023, 11:53

Europe is ablaze under a serious heatwave
Europe is ablaze under a serious heatwave. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

British tourists holidaying in the heat of southern Europe will have to prepare "extreme heat plans".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a stark assessment of rising global temperatures, travellers to hot weather regions in future years should limit their outdoor activities so they are less exposed to higher levels of heat, the UN's weather and medical bodies said.

The announcement follows wildfires raging around Athens while French regions and Italian cities have issued heat alerts.

Tourists will need to take proper precautions, such as regularly resting, wetting their skin and keeping a close eye on weather forecasts.

That comes on top of the typical precautions like using hats, sunscreen and dressing appropriately.

Read more: 'We are living in a nightmare': Wildfires rage across Europe as continent braces for hottest day ever

The World Health Organization and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said: "Extreme heat takes the highest toll on the lives and health of those least able to manage the deadly consequences, such as older persons, infants and children."

People with heart, kidney and lung conditions are also vulnerable, the agencies said.

Tourists in Rome try to keep cool
Tourists in Rome try to keep cool. Picture: Alamy

"The ability to change travel plans is advisable for travellers who are over 65 years of age, have pre-existing health conditions or have limited options for management of very young children."

Tourists have also been advised to keep their accommodation cool and to ensure they keep up to date with advice from local authorities.

Europe has been plunged into what the Italian media dubbed a "week of hell", with some parts hitting more than 40C. There are fears Europe will break its record temperature - 48.8C in Sicily, two years ago.

Read more: London Fire Brigade 'prepared' for heatwaves with new specialist training after UK wildfire destroyed 16 homes last year

Areas like Mandra have been devastated by fires
Areas like Mandra have been devastated by fires. Picture: Alamy
Thanassis Barberakis walks at his family shipyard damaged from the fire in Mandra, west of Athens
Thanassis Barberakis walks at his family shipyard damaged from the fire in Mandra, west of Athens. Picture: Alamy

In Greece, wildfires continue to rage west of Athens and in Corinth.

Firefighting planes have been called in while recent days, while thousands were forced to flee coastal resorts. Some 1,200 children had to be rushed out of a holiday camp about 50 miles west of the capital.

Blazes are also being tackled in the Swiss Alps.

A wildfire has broken out in Agia Sotira near Athens
A wildfire has broken out in Agia Sotira near Athens. Picture: Alamy

Almost every major Italian city has been put on a red alert for heat, with hospitals told to implement "heat codes".

This sees medical facilities set aside dedicated doctors to help people suffering from problems due to the warmth, such as heatstroke and dehydration.

Amid reports of people fainting in Rome - which reported a record 41.8C on Tuesday - Italy's health ministry said the amount of patients suffering from the heat had increased by 20%.

There has been so much demand for air conditioning that Palermo, in Sicily, saw power cuts.

Nine regions in southwest France have issued intense heat alerts.

Read more: One month of rain to fall in just 48 hours this weekend as UK prepares for 'washout summer'

Herault, Gard, Vaucluse, Var, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Bouches-du-Rhone, Alpes-Maritimes, and both departments on Corsica have been told to "be very vigilant" by Meteo-France, the national weather service.

There are fears this heatwave could last for weeks. The WMO warned earlier in the week that temperatures would intensify around Wednesday and a "further continuation into August is likely".

The WMO has blamed unprecedented sea surface temperatures and low Arctic sea-ice levels.

Its senior heatwave adviser John Nairn said it has been worsened by global warming.

The US and China have also experienced heatwaves.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

South Korean army soldiers by a military guard post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea

North Korea silent about fate of US soldier who crossed border

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California

Harry and Meghan could be forced to 'downsize' Montecito mansion after Spotify deal collapses

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger meets with Chinese state councillor Wang Yi in Beijing

China looks to Kissinger meeting to improve strained relations with US

Smoke rises from a mountain during a wildfire in Mandra, west of Athens, Greece

Wildfires rage near Athens as Greece hit by second heatwave

Employees work at the damaged parts the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait

Russia targets Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa for second night

The UK's unsettled conditions may be being brought on by Europe's heatwave

One month of rain to fall in just 48 hours this weekend as UK prepares for 'washout summer'

Chinese navy sailors stand in formation on board a naval training ship

China prepares for naval drills with Russia in sign of continuing support

The London mayoral election will be held on May 2, 2024

Susan Hall wins race to become Tory candidate to face-off against Sadiq Khan in London mayoral election

A page from the Shein website

Chinese e-retailer Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein

Moment furious motorist throws punch and kicks at Just Stop Oil protester in London street

Moment Just Stop Oil activist is punched to the floor and kicked on the ground after car crash at London protest

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was one of five victims to die on the Titan sub

'He knew it was going to end like this': Stockton Rush's pal said OceanGate CEO designed 'mousetrap' for billionaires

It comes Europe bakes in 45C heat

'Feasible' that 40C hits UK this summer after 'disappointing' July, Met Office says

Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat

Thai court suspends prime minister candidate pending election law ruling

Iris Jones has ditched Mohammed for Mr Tibbs

'He doesn't complain or make a mess': Pensioner, 83, ditches Egyptian 'toyboy', 37, for new cat called Mr Tibbs

Patrick White, 33, has not been seen for three weeks

Police hunt missing Celebrity First Dates star Patrick ‘Paddy’ White who vanished three weeks ago from London

Tobias Ellwood in Afghanistan and right, members of the Taliban examine munitions

'Bizarre': Row erupts after top Tory MP earns praise from the Taliban for saying Afghanistan had improved under its rule

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emile went missing without a trace from the village of Le Vernet

Missing French boy Emile may have been ‘hit by combine harvester while walking in long grass,’ police fear
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue announced on 7 July that Nicci Marzec would be taking over as interim boss.

Fire chief with no experience steps down after just ten days over 'friendship' with commissioner who gave her job
The inflation rate has fallen more than expected

Lowest inflation rate for a year brings some relief to struggling families - but 7.9% still 'far too high'
The Met has settled with Daniel Morgan's relative over failures in investigating his killing

Met commissioner apologises to Daniel Morgan's family over 'cycle of corruption' and failures investigating his murder
Shaddock has finally made it back to land

Australian castaway says he 'chewed sushi' to survive for months adrift at sea and admits 'I didn’t think I’d make it'
Election 2024 Trump

Trump jokes about becoming legal ‘expert’ as third indictment looms

Trump says he expects indictment

Trump 'expecting indictment' after receiving letter saying he is a target in US 2020 election probe
Wildfires have taken over Europe as a heatwave sweeps the continent

'We are living in a nightmare': Wildfires rage across Europe as continent braces for hottest day ever
A North Korean military guard post, rear, and South Korea post, bottom, are seen in Paju near the border with North Korea, South Korea

US soldier who fled to North Korea had served time in South Korean prison

Former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party Meshawn Maddock

Michigan charges 16 Republicans accused of being fake electors for Donald Trump

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The first British passports bearing the title "His Majesty" are being rolled out this week.

'A new era in history': First British passports issued in King Charles' name

Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers.

Inside King Charles’ £1.2m cottage with a ballroom and 192 acres of land – and it could be available to holidaymakers
It was Princess Charlotte's first appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'
Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised
Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

Lewis Goodall

Lewis Goodall questions whether the country 'desires' a Labour government

Tom Swarbrick and Minister for higher education

Higher Education Minister expands on recruitment limits on 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit