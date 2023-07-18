London Fire Brigade ‘prepared’ for heatwaves with new specialist training after UK wildfire destroyed 16 homes last year

18 July 2023, 16:49

London Fire Brigade were pushed into action after a wildfire in the UK last year.
London Fire Brigade were pushed into action after a wildfire in the UK last year. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

London Fire Brigade has received specialist training for tackling wildfires as concerns over rising temperatures throughout Europe mount.

London Fire Brigade is “far better prepared” for any future heatwaves after a wildfire in Essex last year pushed the service into action.

With 100 new recruits, expert wildfire training and new kit, the fire brigade is far more ready to tackle incidents caused by the heat, the deputy commissioner of the service has said.

It comes after the fire services buckled under record-breaking 40C temperatures last year, including a wildfire in Wennington, Essex on July 19 which left 16 homes destroyed.

It was described as one of the brigades’s busiest days since the Second World War, and the forces have reportedly been “working all year round” since to ensure they’re better equipped for higher temperatures in future.

“We’re bringing forward additional training to get additional recruits through the door so that we can have all of our, or as many of our appliances, on the run as possible,” Dom Ellis the London Fire Brigade’s Assistant Commissioner said.

LFB has recruited some 100 firefighters since last July, but Mr Ellis said staff shortages still remain an issue. Firefighters will be brought in on recall and pre-arranged overtime.

“We hope in the next year to 18 months we’ll be as near to full establishment as we can get,” he added.

A major review into the Essex wildfire last year revealed that 39 engineers were not available due to firefighter shortages.

Read more: Another month of rain: New Met Office forecast dampens hope of better weather in August - while Europe bakes in 45C

Read more: Fears over holiday flights as expert warns planes can struggle to take off in searing heat

Read more: Met Office gives verdict on whether UK will hit 40C this summer as Europe bakes in Charon heatwave

16 homes were destroyed in the Wennington wildfire last year.
16 homes were destroyed in the Wennington wildfire last year. Picture: Getty

The fire service staff have been learning from services in Europe, Australia and Canada, Mr Ellis said.

“It’s more about looking at the geography, the weather, the wind pattern and seeing where the fire is going and how you best stop it,” he said.

New “holey” hoses introduced by the force can target up to two metres into the air, and are lined with holes along the hose, to create a “curtain of water” designed to tackle wildfires.

The London Fire Brigade&squot;s new "holey" hoses were designed to tackle wildfires.
The London Fire Brigade's new "holey" hoses were designed to tackle wildfires. Picture: London Fire Brigade

It comes as Europe continues to grapple with a deadly heatwave, with temperatures expect to hit 46C today.

Temperatures in Greece have remained high over the last week and are expected to peak at around 41C between July 18 and 23.

But there have also been warnings extreme temperatures in Europe could remain until August.

The World Meteorological Organization said on Monday: "The heat is forecast to intensify by the middle of the week (19 July) in parts of the Mediterranean, including Greece and Turkey.

"A further continuation into August is likely."

More grass fires and wildfires are anticipated in London due to the growing climate emergency.

Mr Ellis went on to add that ten wildfire offices and 30 wildfire tactical advisors have been trained to assist incident commanders when there’s wildfires or large grass fires.

They consider the slope of land, vegetation and where is best “to make an attack” when tackling such fires.

Firefighters battle blaze in Loutraki, Greece as Europe's temperatures soar.
Firefighters battle blaze in Loutraki, Greece as Europe's temperatures soar. Picture: Getty

“We need to be far more proactive and on the front foot in responding to this challenge for London if this is the way the climate’s evolved and we’re going to be having hotter summers,” Mr Ellis told the Evening Standard.

“This isn’t just a fire brigade issue. This is a societal issue. Landowners and local authorities need to manage their open spaces.”

It is not just Europe that experiencing extreme heat, but the United States and China too.

A provisional new record for a midnight temperature (49C) in Death Valley, Arizona, was recorded in the US last night.

Meanwhile, China reported hitting temperatures of 52.2C on Sunday, soaring past its previous record of 50.3C.

In the UK, however, temperatures have been comparatively cooler, with less sunshine and more rain - which may continue until mid-August.

According to the Met Office, high temperatures in Europe are being driven by settled conditions under an upper ridge sat across the continent - pushing temperatures up.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dax shocked a punter with his human-like behaviour

Shocked pub punter finds dog standing up beside him at the next urinal

A North Korean military guard post, rear, and South Korea post, bottom, are seen in Paju near the border with North Korea, South Korea

US soldier facing disciplinary action flees across border to North Korea

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'

Ben Wallace speaking to Global's Jon Sopel

Cabinet reshuffle 'could be imminent', says departing defence secretary Ben Wallace

Donald Trump

Trump notified he is target of US probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election

The Amazon app on an Apple iPhone 6s

Spain fines Apple and Amazon £166m for elbowing out small retailers

Gigi Hadid has been arrested

Gigi Hadid arrested and charged with cannabis possession and drug paraphernalia

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer

Addison Bethea lost her leg in the attack

'I was mauled by a nine-foot shark while swimming in the sea - my brother fought it off but my life was changed forever'

The attack took place at a park in Merseyside

Girl, 7, rushed to hospital after attack by 'XL bully' forces cops to seize animal

An expert told LBC that planes can struggle to take off in extremely hot temperatures

Fears over holiday flights as expert warns planes can struggle to take off in searing heat

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv

Protesters block roads in ‘day of disruption’ against judicial overhaul plan

Some 39 terrorist plots have been foiled in five years

39 terror plots foiled in five years - including attack plans on Pride and MPs - with Islamism the biggest threat

A firefighter stands next to a dog as he watches smoke billowing from a fire in Pournari village near Athens, Greece

France and Italy send firefighting planes to Greece as wildfires burn

New Look is to close more stores after already shutting eight this year.

Huge fashion retailer to close more branches in coming weeks in another blow to UK high street – is your local affected?

Drury is accused of carrying out the attack the day after the couple buried their daughter Lorena last year

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger's ex denies assaulting her the day after they buried their daughter

Latest News

See more Latest News

Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas

‘American soldier in North Korean custody after crossing border from South’

A fallen tree blocks a road amid the passage of Typhoon Talim in Qinzhou in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

Classes cancelled and public transport halted as typhoon slams into China

Another person has been caught vandalising the ancient amphitheatre.

Teenage girl, 17, is second person to vandalise Rome’s ancient Colosseum in a month as she could face €15,000 fine
Exterior view of the grain storage terminal during a visit of United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres

Russia targets Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa after halting grain export deal

London Underground staff will go on strike for four consecutive days next week

Rail strike followed by 'severe disruption' of Tube strike next week - here’s what you need to know
Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.

Ukrainian refugee who shacked up with Brit dad arrives in court 'after biting police officer and going on the run'
Temperatures have remained lower in the UK than the rest of Europe

Met Office gives verdict on whether UK will hit 40C this summer as Europe bakes in Charon heatwave
Brits have been warned to stay indoors

British tourists warned to 'stay indoors' as heatwave bakes Europe amid fears continent could see hottest day yet
Tom Cruise reportedly joined in negotiations last month.

Tom Cruise joins negotiations between striking Hollywood actors and stars join picket lines
Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate kept under house arrest as human trafficking case continues

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers.

Inside King Charles’ £1.2m cottage with a ballroom and 192 acres of land – and it could be available to holidaymakers
It was Princess Charlotte's first appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals
The royals arrived on the final day of Wimbledon for the men's final

Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes first appearance at Wimbledon for men's final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised
Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

Lewis Goodall

Lewis Goodall questions whether the country 'desires' a Labour government

Tom Swarbrick and Minister for higher education

Higher Education Minister expands on recruitment limits on 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

Matt Frei on inheritance tax proposal

'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax
Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis

Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis
Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit