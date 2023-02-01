Breaking News

FBI search Joe Biden's Delaware home as part of classified document investigation

By Emma Soteriou

The FBI are searching US President Joe Biden's Delaware home as part of an investigation into classified documents.

“Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer wrote in a statement.

"Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate.

"The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search."

It comes after the White House announced that a "small number" of classified documents were found last November in an office used by Joe Biden after he left the vice presidency in 2017.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of the documents.

Mr Biden previously said he was "surprised to learn" of the documents' existence, a matter which remains under review by the US Department of Justice.

