Breaking News

FBI search Joe Biden's Delaware home as part of classified document investigation

1 February 2023, 15:02 | Updated: 1 February 2023, 15:21

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

The FBI are searching US President Joe Biden's Delaware home as part of an investigation into classified documents.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

“Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer wrote in a statement.

"Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate.

"The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search."

Read more: Second batch of classified documents found at Joe Biden's home in Delaware

Read more: Joe Biden calls parents of Tyre Nichols, black man in US killed by, with footage of fatal beating set to be released

It comes after the White House announced that a "small number" of classified documents were found last November in an office used by Joe Biden after he left the vice presidency in 2017.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of the documents.

Mr Biden previously said he was "surprised to learn" of the documents' existence, a matter which remains under review by the US Department of Justice.

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wales has banned the song Delilah

Wales bans choirs from singing fan favourite 'Delilah' over domestic violence concerns

Labour MP Kim Johnson has apologised for her comments

Fury as Labour MP brands Israeli government 'fascist' during PMQs

Police are still searching for Ms Bulley

"Has somebody got her?": Distraught parents of missing mum Nicola Bulley vow to never stop looking

Former Arsenal player Anthony Stokes

Former Arsenal player Anthony Stokes arrested after second high-speed police chase

Jake Berry criticised strikes outside the Treasury

Ex-minister Jake Berry mocks civil servants picketing outside government departments despite continuing WFH

Shocking footage showed the moment check-in staff found the baby inside the pushchair

'We’ve never seen anything like this': Couple abandoned baby at airport check-in as they rushed to make flight

Royal Mail post man walking

Are Royal Mail on strike today? And when are the next dates?

Alexander Nevzorov

Russian journalist sentenced for speaking out on Ukraine

Dodo back to life? Scientists are working on bringing the bird back from extinction

Dodo back to life? Scientists are working on bringing the bird back from extinction

Therese Coffey wants to clamp down on wood burning stoves

Wood burning stoves could land owners with £300 fine and criminal record after sales surged amid soaring gas prices

London Abellio red buses

Are buses on strike today? London bus strike dates for February 2023

Teachers went on strike on Wednesday

Striking teachers bring London to a standstill as 23,000 schools shut on 'Walkout Wednesday'

The TUC chief was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

From clashing with a caller who missed a funeral to possibility of a police strike, Henry Riley analyses TUC boss on LBC

Nicola Bulley walking along the river before she went missing

Nicola Bulley latest: Everything you need to know about missing woman case so far

Damaged buildings in Ukraine

Russia focuses on eastern Ukraine for possible new offensive

Arnold Clark has been hit by a "large-scale" cyber-attack

'Large-scale' cyber-attack hits car dealer Arnold Clark with customers' banking and passport details stolen

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grieving families

City of Peshawar ‘bearing brunt of rising militancy in region over decades’

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to appeal against second 30-day detention in Romania

The owners of the flats opposite the Tate Modern have won a legal battle over their privacy

Tate Modern neighbours win battle over viewing platform which lets people gaze into luxury flats ‘like a zoo’
Monarch Butterflies

Monarch butterfly numbers rebound in California

Male teacher in classroom with his students

What are teachers pay demands and what's their average salary?

Andrew Tate said 'you know i'm innocent' as he arrived at court

Andrew Tate shouts 'You know I'm innocent' as he arrives at Romanian court with his brother to appeal detention
Tributes were left to the girl as police surrounded the scene

Pictured: Girl, 4, killed in Milton Keynes dog attack as neighbours describe mother's 'piercing screams'
Paul Novak tells LBC that public support for strikers will not dwindle

TUC chief tells LBC public support for strikes won't dwindle even if it forces people to miss a family funeral
Beth Caruso

US state may exonerate witches centuries after executions

The Pope

One million flock to Pope’s Congo Mass on day of peace and forgiveness

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Massive debate' in caller’s household after wife didn’t tell him she was striking until last Friday

'Massive debate' in caller’s household after teacher didn’t tell her husband she was striking until last Friday
Tom Swarbrick 31/01/23

LBC's 'poshest' listener responds to net-zero report urging all homes must be EPC Band C

James O'Brien 31/01/23

LBC caller tells James O'Brien that 'racial identity plays a massive part' in self-promotion in the workplace
‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit
‘Honestly!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money

‘Is this a joke?!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money
The former minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Ex-Armed Forces Minister tells LBC spending on defence needs to come before spending on benefits
James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving
James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit