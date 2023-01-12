Second batch of classified documents found at Joe Biden's home in Delaware

12 January 2023, 17:51 | Updated: 12 January 2023, 18:50

The documents are from Mr Biden's time as Vice President
The documents are from Mr Biden's time as Vice President. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A set of classified documents have been found in the garage of the US president's home in Delaware, the White House has announced.

It comes days after the White House announced that a "small number" of classified documents were found last November in an office used by Joe Biden after he left the vice presidency in 2017.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of the documents.

After the first announcement, Mr Biden said he was "surprised to learn" of the documents' existence, a matter which remains under review by the US Department of Justice.

Addressing the second discovery, Mr Biden said: “I’m going to get a chance to speak on all this, God willing, soon.

“People know I take classified documents and classified material seriously. I also said we’re cooperating fully and completely with the justice department’s review.”

The matter has sparked controversy in the US as White House records must be turned over to the US National Archives after an administration's time in office.

The first set of documents that were found in November relate to Mr Biden's time as Vice President, though the nature of the second set is unclear.

Mr Biden's aides have been looking through documents at other locations beyond his former Washington office to see whether there are more classified documents that need to be turned over, a source told NBC news.

Former President Donald Trump's is currently under investigation after hundreds of secret papers were found at his Florida estate.

A number of classified documents were also discovered at Donald Trump's home in Florida
A number of classified documents were also discovered at Donald Trump's home in Florida. Picture: Getty

Read More: University department cancels use of the word 'field' because of 'racist connotations'

Read More: US flights resume after outage that disrupted travel plans for millions

The president’s special counsel Richard Sauber said: “Following the discovery of government documents at the Penn Biden Center in November 2022, and coordinating closely with the Department of Justice, the President’s lawyers have searched the President’s Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, residences – the other locations where files from his Vice-Presidential office might have been shipped in the course of the 2017 transition.

"The lawyers completed that review last night.

Mr. Biden said he is takes the matter "seriously"
Mr. Biden said he is takes the matter "seriously". Picture: Getty

“During the review, the lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings.

"All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President’s Wilmington residence garage. One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room.

"No documents were found in the Rehoboth Beach residence.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

More strike misery: 70,000 workers across 150 British universities to walk out for 18 days

Biden Classified Documents

Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden documents

Exclusive
Mr Polyanskiy repeated accusations without evidence over the aid workers

Sunak must 'think twice' about helping Ukraine, senior Russian diplomat warns as he says no update on Brit aid workers

Fabian Greco was behind the wheel of his lorry on the Darenth Interchange in Dartford, when he nearly collided with another HGV driver.

Road rage lorry driver who punched a man to the floor then continued attack spared jail because 'prisons are full'

Exclusive
The NHS has been struck by crises

'Damning': Vast majority of Brits lose faith in crisis-struck NHS's ability to offer good enough care if they fall ill

Ezra Miller

Flash actor Ezra Miller avoids jail amid trespassing charge

Capitol Riot Proud Boys

Proud Boys sedition trial opens two years after Washington DC Capitol riot

Biden FAA

Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library’

Teachers biggest union failed to meet the threshold for a strike

Teacher strikes avoided after union fails to meet ballot threshold despite 'overwhelming' support

Philemon Mulala has reportedly died in South Africa after being mauled to death by his three dogs

Former Zambian international footballer mauled to death in his back garden by three pet dogs

Dana White has refused to step down as UFC president after footage emerged showing him slapping his wife in a nightclub.

Dana White says he won't step down as UFC president, despite outrage over wife slap video

The theft took place in a Tesco store in Crawley

Watch shocking moment trio of thieves steal £10,000 of phones from Tesco store

Lee Ryan told a black flight attendant "I want your chocolate children"

Blue star Lee Ryan guilty of racially aggravated assault of a female cabin crew member on a BA flight

Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces press closer to key salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine

Joni Mitchell-Gershwin Prize

Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Sadiq Khan is expected to attack the Government’s “denial and avoidance” of the “immense damage” Brexit is wreaking upon the country.

'Immense damage' done by Brexit is something I cannot ignore: Sadiq Khan attacks government 'denial'

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Richards attacked Alex Alam with an axe

Dreamboys stripper group's founder sobs as he's jailed for attempted murder of his wife with an axe
Northern Sweden

Huge rare earth elements deposit discovered in Arctic Sweden

Spain Catalonia Sedition

Spain drops sedition charge against former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont

Areas in York and Wales have faced severe flooding

Pubs flood and sewage runs in the streets as York is hit with torrential rain

Richard Rufus has been convicted of fraud

Ex-Premier League star jailed for £15m fraud of friends and family to fund luxury footballer lifestyle
Smiling William and Kate (l and top r) on a visit to Liverpool while Charles greets fans in Aberdeenshire (bottom right)

Smiling William tells cheering crowds he will 'keep going' as the royals get back to work after Harry's revelations
Train strikes and people stuck at stations

Rail strike dates: When are the next planned train walkouts?

Andrew Tate

Romanian officers search seven homes in Andrew Tate probe

Tory MP '30p Lee' Anderson swipes hat off Stop Brexit Man Steve Bray

Tory MP '30p Lee' Anderson filmed swiping hat from Stop Brexit's Steve Bray, labelling him a 'parasite' and a 'scrounger'
A&E waiting times and ambulance delays reach record leaves amid NHS strikes

Ambulance delays and A&E waiting times worst ever but waiting list falls

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr speaks about the bloody battle for Soledar

Marr: Russia has turned Soledar into the Ypres or Stalingrad of the 21st century - what does peace look like to them?
NHS

'NH Exodus': Tom Swarbrick reacts to nurse who has 'junked' NHS for better quality of life

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him
Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics in decades’ following partygate revelations

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics' following partygate revelations
'It's not free money!': Caller says proposed disability policy is 'grossly offensive'

Carer tells James O'Brien the proposed disability benefit policy is 'grossly offensive'

Maternity care

Nick Ferrari slams PM for refusal to recognise NHS in 'crisis' after report of inadequate maternity care
Andrew Marr spoke about the strikes

Marr: Tories think they can skewer Starmer over unions - so Sunak turns to strike laws instead of pay deals
Caller slams privately-educated Tory government

'I would want a refund': Caller slams 13 years of rule by privately-educated Tories

Energy fusion company

Senior Engineer at private fusion energy company Tokamak reveals scientific breakthrough

James

James O'Brien calls out 'unhinged hatred' behind misrepresentation of Prince Harry's Taliban kills

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit