Fearne Cotton reveals she's set to undergo surgery following jaw tumour diagnosis

Fearne Cotton to undergo surgery following jaw tumour diagnosis. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

TV presenter Fearne Cotton has revealed she will undergo an operation to remove two benign tumours from her jaw.

The presenter and Happy Place founder announced the health news in a short video posted to social media on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old presenter has been supported by friend and fellow presenter Davina McCall - who also revealed she was set to undergo surgery following a rare brain tumour diagnosis last month.

In the post, Cotton revealed: "I've got a benign tumour just in my jaw here, below my ear, another little tiny one above it.

"I'm very grateful they're benign but they do need to come out because they're on a nerve.

"So I'm gonna have that surgery, and then I'm gonna be resting to get better before Christmas.

"Not very good at resting, so wondering how that's gonna go. But I'm feeling OK about it," she insisted.

The accompanying caption saw the presenter reveal that she had "felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year noticed it was growing".

"Turns out it's a benign tumour and another small one above it on the saliva gland," she added.

"It's obviously so weird that only a couple of months ago Davina told me about her tumour and then weeks later I was calling her having discovered mine.

"I'm not only lucky she's a bloody good mate but also a beacon of light and positivity when it comes to this stuff."

"I'm going into the operation feeling good and well," she continued as part of the video, adding that her podcast, Happy Place, was set to "carry on as normal" following the news.

Fearne Cotton attends Prince's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards. Picture: Alamy

"I'll be doing all the regular stuff, I've banked a load of good episodes so that will still be rolling out, and I'll see you soon."

It comes as Davina shared a significant health update, with the presenter revealing she now has 'short-term memory problems' following brain surgery to remove a benign tumour she discovered last month.

Thanking her partner Michael for for all his support - explaining that he "gets best boyfriend ever award" - the presenter added it was "really nice to be back home" following surgery.T

aking to social media following her discharge from hospital, the television star emotionally explained the recovery that lies ahead following a "mad" time."

My short-term memory is a bit remiss," she said. "But that is something I can work on, so I'm really happy about that. I'm writing everything down, to keep myself feeling safe."