Federal worker and influencer outraged at Donald Trump after President ends remote work arrangements

A federal court worker and influencer has expressed her outrage towards Donald Trump after having to return to the office. Picture: TikTok/gencuesta & Alamy

By Will Conroy

A federal court worker and influencer has expressed her outrage towards Donald Trump after having to return to the office five days a week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US President signed an executive order last week requiring federal department heads to “terminate remote work arrangements”.

He previewed the move in December when he said those federal employees who refused to go into the office “were going to be dismissed”.

Genesis Cuesta, an assessment specialist at the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency, went viral after taking to TikTok to criticise the order.

Genesis Cuesta went viral after taking to TikTok to criticise the executive order. Picture: TikTok/gencuesta

“It happened... what a way to end the week,” Cuesta said in a now-deleted video.

“Five o'clock on a Friday, got our notice, effective March 10th, we're back in the office five days a week - no telework, and that's the most f****d thing.

“Not only did you issue this executive order, Cheeto, but this executive order trumps, pun intended, and rescinds any previously agreed upon telework agreements.

“So before, I was able to telework once a week, when I was in the office every day, now no more.”

She added: “I am so upset, I am so mad.”

Donald Trump signed the executive order after being sworn in as President last week. Picture: Alamy

Cuesta works in the federal agency in charge of supervising adults on probation parole and supervised release in the District of Columbia.

She also works as an influencer, listing her favourite finds on Amazon for a commission on any purchases done through her shared links.

Cuesta went on in the TikTok video to express her sympathy towards parents who will have to go back to the office.

“Honestly I also feel for the parents, they're going to need to figure out child care, they're going to have to commute,” she said.

“So many people don't live in DC and have to drive so far every single day.

“Like, this f***ing sucks. This sucks! And the crazy thing is, we've only just begun... We're just getting started in all of this f***ery.”

Cuesta works in the federal agency in charge of supervising adults on probation parole in the District of Columbia. Picture: Google Maps

Read more: Trump says Starmer is doing ‘a very good job’ ahead of phone call between two leaders

Read more: Trump sacks 17 independent watchdogs in ‘chilling' overnight purge 'paving way for widespread corruption'

Cuesta deleted her LinkedIn profile after her video went viral and sparked widespread criticism.

One social media user said: “If you are at home taking care of the kids you aren’t doing the government job you are being paid for. I know it’s tough but that is real life.

“Covid thing. There is no Covid so get back in the office. Because there’s no way you’re 100% productive working from home while doing the laundry.”