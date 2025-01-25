Trump sacks 17 independent watchdogs in ‘chilling' overnight purge 'paving way for widespread corruption'

President Donald Trump speaks about the economy during an event. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

New US president Donald Trump has axed 17 inspectors general (IGs) in a savage purge of government agencies on Friday night.

Top inspectors at departments of state, defense and transportation were reportedly informed through emails from the White House personnel director saying their contracts had been terminated with immediate effect.

IGs from departments of veterans affairs, housing and urban development, interior, and energy were also let go.

An inspector general is supposed to be an independent position preventing misconduct and the abuse of power in government. They can be fired by the president or the agency head, depending on who appointed them or nominated them.

Critics say President Trump’s overnight purge undermines the American political system, allowing him to potentially replace those providing critical oversight with his loyal backers.

The move also potentially violates federal law, which requires the president to give both houses of Congress valid reasons for dismissals at least 30 days in advance.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted Trump's move. Picture: Getty

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer branded the watchdog firings as a "chilling purge".

He said: "These firings are Donald Trump's way of telling us he is terrified of accountability and is hostile to facts and to transparency."

An official fired overnight on Friday told the Washington Post: “It’s a widespread massacre.”“Whoever Trump puts in now will be viewed as loyalists, and that undermines the entire system.”

Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote in a social media post:“Inspectors general are charged with rooting out government waste, fraud, abuse and preventing misconduct.“President Trump is dismantling checks on his power and paving the way for widespread corruption.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s allies have leapt to his defence.Sidney Powell, the president’s former lawyer, wrote on X: “Existing IGs are virtually worthless.

“They may bring a few minor things to light but accomplish next to nothing. “The whole system needs to be revamped! They are toothless and protect the institution instead of the citizens.”

This is not the first time President Trump has taken aim at IGs. In early 2020, Trump axed five inspectors general from their posts.

He is also not the only president to do so.

In 1981, former president Ronald Reagan fired all existing IGs when he took office, but later reinstated half following a massive backlash.