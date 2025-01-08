Firefighters say LA wildfires can't be stopped as 30,000 people forced to flee their homes and Malibu next in firing line

Wildfires rage in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Firefighters have warned that the wildfires cannot be contained, as 30,000 people have been forced to flee their homes across the Pacific Palisade area - with Malibu feared next.

The wildfires have ripped across the Palisade area in Los Angeles, growing from 20 acres to 2921 in a matter of hours.

The high winds and low humidity have resulted in a 'once-in-a-decade' fire.

David Acuna, the public information officer with CAL Fire, told CNN there is no possibility of containment. They are focused on people's safety.

He said: “We are mostly concerned with ensuring that all people get out of the area because life safety is the most important part, and we’re helping people to plan so that their pets and livestock also have a safe shelter,”

"These [fires] are growing are because the winds are not letting up. In fact, they’re not planning to let up through all night and likely into tomorrow.”

Powerful winds fuel fires across Los Angeles area. Picture: Getty

Up to 99mph winds have been recorded, causing the rapid and uncontainable spread of the flames.

In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency, while all LA firefighters have been called to duty.

It's believed that the worst it yet to come as wind conditions will get worse.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Sheila Kelliher warned CNN: “Just when you think you know what the fire is going to do, it swirls around and comes behind you. It’s definitely erratic, I think is one of the best words I can use to describe this wind, and it is strong."

Captain Kelliher added that "It's the perfect storm".

Pacific Palisades is an exclusive neighbourhood in western Los Angeles and home to many celebrities.

The area is popular among celebrities due to its privacy, with Matt Damon, J-Lo, Chris Pratt, and Adam Levine among those who live there.

Chris Pratt took to social media to thank firefighters and first responders for working "tirelessly" to protect "lives, homes, and wildlife,"

He said those battling the blaze are the "true heroes" and encouraged his followers to support one another through the emergency.

Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. Picture: Getty Images

As residents evacuate, roads have become congested, with drivers stuck on Sunset Boulevard being told to abandon their cars and flee on foot as the flames were so close.

Traffic at standstill on Sunset Boulevard. Picture: Getty Images

One senior centre in Altadena, California was forced to evacuate its residents in the middle of the night.

Elderly residents, Altadena, California . Picture: Alamy

Elderly residents, Altadena, California. Picture: Alamy

One resident documented the moment that the wildfire surrounded their family home, with no escape.

The video shows an LA resident trapped in their glass-sided home, as the flames engulf the home.

Terrifying viral footage shows walls of fire outside Pacific Palisades home

More than 200,000 customers in Los Angeles county and almost 26,000 in nearby Ventura county are still without power, according to tracking website PowerOutage.us.

Earlier, Southern California Edison cut power to 44,000 customers in the Los Angeles area.