First heat-related health alert of 2023 issued for six regions with temperatures expected to hit 30C

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office has issued a yellow alert for six parts of England. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The first heat-related health alert of 2023 has been issued for six parts of England, with temperatures expected to soar to 30C.

Parts of England will experience a heatwave this weekend, with the hottest day of the year so far expected.

The following regions have been included in the UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office's yellow alert:

London

East Midlands

West Midlands

East of England

South East

South West

The alert will begin at 9am on Friday, running through to the same time on Monday.

Temperatures could hit 30C. Picture: Getty

Temperatures are expected to rise on Thursday, with some parts of England expected to hit 29C on Saturday before thundery conditions, according to the Met Office.

It is also expected to become warmer throughout the night, with temperatures not dropping below 15C in some areas - compared with 3C earlier in the week.

Dan Harris, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: :Temperatures will rise later this week and into the weekend, with a plume of warm air being drawn in from the south.

"Temperatures over the weekend could peak around 30°C in some parts of England and remain well above average overnight through the weekend.

"Coupled with the rise in temperatures is an increase in the likelihood of some potentially heavy and thundery showers, which could bring some localised disruption for some from late on Friday and into the weekend, though it is not possible to be definitive about exact details this far from the potential event."

People living in those regions have been urged to stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm. Picture: Getty

There is particular concern for those aged over 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions, including asthma and cardiovascular diseases.

The Met Office has also urged people to stay out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, which is between 11am and 3pm.

It continues: "Keep your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun. If you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly."