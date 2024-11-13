Ten people hospitalised after bus carrying schoolchildren ploughs into lorry leaving 16 others injured

By Danielle de Wolfe

At least 10 people have been hospitalised after a bus carrying schoolchildren ploughed into a lorry in Leicestershire.

The collision took place at around 9.30am today on the A46 near Syston, Leicestershire, according to Leicestershire Police.

An updated now figure suggests 10 have now been taken to hospital following the collision.

16 others are believed to have suffered 'minor injuries', according to the force.

It remains unknown how many of the injured are children.

Leicestershire Police have since confirmed vehicles involved in the collision include a bus carrying schoolchildren and a Heavy Goods Vehicle.

* Traffic Update* | 10:00|



Please be advised the A46 is currently closed travelling Northbound at Syston/ Sileby



Please find alternative routes and updates to follow. — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) November 13, 2024

A force spokesperson said 16 passengers sustained minor injuries and five others were taken to hospital "as a precaution".

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: "Police received a report at 9.30am today (Wednesday 13 November) of a collision involving a bus, containing a number of schoolchildren, and an HGV on the A46 northbound carriageway near to Syston.

Traffic is stopped on the #A46 northbound between #A607 near #Cossington and #B676 due to a collision involving a Heavy Goods Vehicle and bus.



Emergency services are on scene.



Delays of 10 mins on approach to incident pic.twitter.com/uVgyxoGyJV — National Highways: East Midlands (@HighwaysEMIDS) November 13, 2024

"16 passengers sustained minor injuries."

The spokesperson added: "Emergency services responded at the time and local road closures were put in place. The road has since been reopened."

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, with official diversion routes now in place.

National Highways confirmed the incident has since been cleared and the road has now been re-opened to traffic.