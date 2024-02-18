Major search launched after 'three-year-old fell into river' in Leicestershire

A major search and rescue operation has been launched after reports of a three-year-old child falling into the River Soar in Leicestershire. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

A major search and rescue operation has been launched after reports of a three-year-old child falling into the River Soar in Leicestershire.

All emergency services, including water rescue teams, are in attendance as they look for the missing youngster.

Leicestershire Police said they first received calls about the incident at around 5pm on Sunday.

The child is suspected to have fallen in near Aylestone Road in Braunstone.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service told BBC News: "This is a police-led incident.

"We can confirm we were alerted at 17.05 and still have water rescue teams at the scene.@

A police cordon near Aylestone Road is in place.