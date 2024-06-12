Flights grounded at major Spanish tourist destination, as airport runway floods amid heavy storms

By Kit Heren

Flights at a major Spanish tourist destination were grounded on Tuesday amid storms that flooded the runway.

The heavy rain at Palma Airport on the island of Mallorca also affected the airport building itself, with water seen streaming through the roof of the duty-free area on Tuesday evening.

Some 9cm of rain fell in less than an hour at the heaviest point of the deluge, according to a weather station at the airport.

Passengers said the airport was "chaos", according to local news outlet Majorca Daily Bulletin.

Flights were re-routed to different destinations as the airport activated its emergency plan. Planes already in Palma were grounded.

On Tuesday Aena, which runs the airport, said: "Palma de Mallorca Airport has temporarily paralysed operations due to the impact of a strong storm, due to the impossibility of operating safely

By Wednesday Aena said that it had resumed operations.

"Palma de Mallorca Airport has reactivated its operations after the storm," they said.

"The first take-offs and landings have already begun and it is expected that the diverted flights will land during the afternoon at the Palma airport."

"The airport continues working to normalise operations.

"Aena recommends passengers consult with their airline before travelling to the airport."

More rain is expected for later this week.

Some 31 million passengers used the airport in 2023, which is a record number.