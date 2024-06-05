Russian-Ukrainian 'terrorist' arrested near Paris airport after 'explosion', as 'bomb plot uncovered'

5 June 2024, 21:15

A Russian-Ukrainian terror suspect has been arrested near Paris
A Russian-Ukrainian terror suspect has been arrested near Paris. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Russian-Ukrainian man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism near Paris after injuring himself in an explosion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 26-year-old would-be terrorist "suffered significant burns following an explosion," according to the French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office.

The incident took place on Monday, just a few days before world leaders such as US president Joe Biden come to France to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. And France is on high alert for terror attacks with the Olympic Games due to be held in Paris this summer.

Searching the terror suspect's hotel room later, police later discovered bomb-making materials.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the man, whom they believe is part of a terrorist conspiracy.

Read more: Teenager arrested after French security services foil Paris Olympic terror plot targeting football events

Read more: France raises terror alert to highest 'emergency' level after 137 people killed in Moscow concert hall attack

Terror watchdog's Jonathan Hall KC admits some refugees have been let into UK 'without full' checks.

The man was arrested near the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, but flights have not been affected.

A source in the prosecutor's office told French news outlet BFMTV that "one of the improvised explosive devices exploded."

They added: "The hotel had to be evacuated.

"The man, of Russian and Ukrainian nationality, who was conscious despite his injuries, explained to investigators that he had built home-made batteries for mobile phones when one of them exploded."

It comes just days after French security services foiled a major terror plot targeting football events at this summer's Paris Olympics.

Aerial view of Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris, France, Europe
Aerial view of Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris, France, Europe. Picture: Alamy

The French interior minister confirmed on Friday that authorities had foiled an attack targeting football events in the country, with authorities arresting an 18-year-old in connection with the plot.

The 2024 Olympic Games are due to take place across France between July 26 and August 11.

Gerald Darmanin said in a statement that the teenager from Chechnya had been arrested on suspicion of planning to attack football events.

He was taken into custody by authorities on May 22, Darmanin confirmed.

The French interior minister said: “This is the first foiled attack against the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the 50th attack foiled by our intelligence services since 2017.”

Several weeks earlier, a 16-year-old boy was arrested by anti-terrorism police in the country, after allegedly noting on social media that he wanted to "die a martyr" at the Paris Olympic Games.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Hunt has challenged Keir Starmer not to raise property taxes

Jeremy Hunt challenges Keir Starmer not to raise property taxes as row over public finances rumbles on

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have hailed the bravery of veterans

Starmer hails sacrifice of D-Day heroes on 80th anniversary, as Sunak vows to make UK 'best country for veterans'

Israel Palestinians

Nationalists march in Jerusalem as minister boasts of Jewish prayer at key site

Reform UK is closing the gap on the Conservatives, as they fall just two points behind Rishi Sunak's party in the polls.

Reform UK just two points behind Tories in latest polls but ex-minister tells LBC it's just initial 'spike'

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s exes called as witnesses to detail drug use in federal gun trial

U.S. Raises Air Security Alert To Red For The First Time

Passengers face summer holiday misery as some UK airports won't be able to scrap 100ml liquid rule until next year

Russia Putin

Putin warns Germany over use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike Russia

Cherrie Mahan went missing in 1985

Mystery as woman comes forward claiming to be girl who disappeared from in front of her own home in 1985

Exclusive
Princess Anne with D-Day veterans

Princess Anne smiles and laughs with D-Day veterans in emotional return to Normandy ahead of 80th anniversary

The fire broke out in Dalston Lane in east London

100 firefighters rush to huge blaze in block of flats in east London, as people urged to stay away

Vaughan Gething has lost a confidence vote

Welsh First Minister emotional as he loses confidence vote

Prince William gave an update on his wife's health at the event.

'She's better, thanks': Prince William gives update on Kate's health at D-Day anniversary event amid cancer battle

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, western official says

Ebay

EBay to drop American Express over ‘unacceptably high fees’

Slovakia Prime Minister

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico posts speech online after shooting

Climate warning

UN secretary-general calls for ‘windfall’ tax on profits of fossil fuel companies

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian forces launch a rocket on a Russian position

Ukraine launches air strikes within Russia using US weapons

Thousands evacuated in central London after suspected gas leak

Thousands evacuated in central London after suspected gas leak

Boeing Astronaut Launch

Boeing launches Nasa astronauts for the first time after years of delays

Lebanese soldiers

Syrian gunman attacks US embassy near Beirut

Albania Italy Meloni

Italy’s prime minister visits Albania as plan to hold migrants nears start

Keir Starmer has said the Prime Minister 'breached ministerial code' when he accused Labour of plotting to hike taxes by £2,000.

Rishi Sunak ‘breached ministerial code’ over Labour tax hike claim in leaders’ debate, Keir Starmer tells LBC
Jean Daniel Pession, 28, and Elisa Arlian, 26, fell in a "tragic mountain accident" in Italy, local media reported

World Cup skier and girlfriend found dead after falling 2,300ft from Italian mountain peak

An illustration depicting Tsub that explorers plan to use

Inside the new $20m submersible heading for the Titanic wreck - one year after Oceangate disaster
Mr Farage announced his plans to stand in the seat on Monday

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage charged with assault and criminal damage

Alec Baldwin announces new family reality tv show as he prepares to go on trial over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin announces new family reality tv show amid preparations for Rust shooting trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen were overcome with emotion during speeches marking the D-Day anniversary

Fighting back tears: King and Queen overcome with emotion as war hero recounts how his ‘dear friend' died on D-Day
Sarah Ferguson has spoken for the first time about King Charles and Prince Andrew's feud over Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on the ongoing feud between King Charles and Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge
King Charles spoke of being "eternally in debt" of those involved in the allied D-Day landings

READ IN FULL: King Charles' moving speech at 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit