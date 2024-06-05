Russian-Ukrainian 'terrorist' arrested near Paris airport after 'explosion', as 'bomb plot uncovered'

A Russian-Ukrainian terror suspect has been arrested near Paris. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Russian-Ukrainian man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism near Paris after injuring himself in an explosion.

The 26-year-old would-be terrorist "suffered significant burns following an explosion," according to the French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office.

The incident took place on Monday, just a few days before world leaders such as US president Joe Biden come to France to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. And France is on high alert for terror attacks with the Olympic Games due to be held in Paris this summer.

Searching the terror suspect's hotel room later, police later discovered bomb-making materials.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the man, whom they believe is part of a terrorist conspiracy.

The man was arrested near the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, but flights have not been affected.

A source in the prosecutor's office told French news outlet BFMTV that "one of the improvised explosive devices exploded."

They added: "The hotel had to be evacuated.

"The man, of Russian and Ukrainian nationality, who was conscious despite his injuries, explained to investigators that he had built home-made batteries for mobile phones when one of them exploded."

It comes just days after French security services foiled a major terror plot targeting football events at this summer's Paris Olympics.

Aerial view of Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris, France, Europe. Picture: Alamy

The French interior minister confirmed on Friday that authorities had foiled an attack targeting football events in the country, with authorities arresting an 18-year-old in connection with the plot.

The 2024 Olympic Games are due to take place across France between July 26 and August 11.

Gerald Darmanin said in a statement that the teenager from Chechnya had been arrested on suspicion of planning to attack football events.

He was taken into custody by authorities on May 22, Darmanin confirmed.

The French interior minister said: “This is the first foiled attack against the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the 50th attack foiled by our intelligence services since 2017.”

Several weeks earlier, a 16-year-old boy was arrested by anti-terrorism police in the country, after allegedly noting on social media that he wanted to "die a martyr" at the Paris Olympic Games.