Witnesses tell of 'hellish noise' as person 'sucked into plane engine' at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

File image of KLM Cityhopper departing from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Witnesses have described hearing a 'hellish noise' after a person was sucked into a plane engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

Investigators said they are unable to determine the sex of the victim and if the horror death was an accident or suicide after the body was shredded by the turbines.

Emergency services rushed to the plane at around 3pm on Wednesday when the aircraft was about to take off. The engine was running and passengers and crew were already aboard the Embraer 190 aircraft when the incident occurred.

KLM flight 1341 was on its way from Amsterdam to Denmark before the person was killed.

Passengers and crew have now described the horror as thick black smoke trailed from the engine after the person was sucked into the jet.

"Today there was a horrible incident where a person ended up in an airplane engine," a spokesperson said. Picture: Alamy

Following the horror death, emergency services carried out a "massive" response as fire engines and ambulances rushed to the scene.

Speaking in a press conference, Dutch police said they were still determining whether the death was an accident or suicide and if the victim was male or female.

Dutch flags are now flying at half-mast at Schiphol Airport.

An airport employee told De Telegraaf that the incident happened during a "pushback" - a procedure when a vehicle pushes the plane backwards out of its parking position before it takes off.

An employee said the crew had also just completed safety instructions when the accident took place. Many passengers and crew saw the tragedy take place, hearing a "hellish noise".

Passengers and crew were later able to exit the aircraft and were being taken care of by authorities.

Schiphol Airport said in a statement: "A horrific incident occurred today where a person became trapped in the engine of an aircraft.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this incident.

"The Royal Military Police are currently conducting an investigation."

Pilots union the VNV said: "Our first concern and thoughts go out to those involved and their relatives.

"We offer our cooperation and expertise in the investigation into the exact cause."