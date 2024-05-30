Child fighting for life and three adults shot as 'gunman on motorbike' opens fire outside Turkish restaurant in London

Three adults have been injured and a child is in serious condition after a shooting in Hackney. Picture: Social media

By Jenny Medlicott

A child has been left fighting for life and three other adults have been injured after a gunman opened fire outside a restaurant in north east London.

Police were called to Kingsland High Street at around 9:20pm on Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting near a restaurant.

Terrified witnesses described a gunman opening fire 'five times' outside a restaurant in Dalston.

One witness wrote online: "Someone just got shot 5 times.

"Guy pulled up on a motorcycle, let off about 5-6 shots and then sped off."

Armed police and the London Ambulance Service raced to the scene last night after the shooting near Evin restaurant on Kingsland High Street.

Three adults and a child were found with gunshot injuries at the scene and were rushed to a trauma centre at an east London hospital.

The child remains in serious condition and the police are awaiting further updates on the three adults’ conditions.

Eyewitnesses have claimed that a motorcycle drove by and sprayed bullets in the direction of the diners before continuing to drive past, the MailOnline reports.

One witness, Antonia, who was in Nando’s at the time of the shooting told the Hackney Gazette that she heard five or six gunshots and saw a motorcyclist driving away.

She said: “At first everyone didn't think it was [a shooting], it sounded like a car not working, but we were in Nando’s and we just saw people running past.

“Everyone stepped out to look and we could see loads of people surrounding that shop.

“The police took ages to come and prior to that we saw the motorcyclist. He went around Nando's on that road.

“We kind of just wanted to get out of there.”

Another witness, who was at the Evin restaurant where the shooting allegedly took place, told the outlet “There was a big group having dinner in the rear. I couldn't get my usual table so got one close to the front window.

“The big group paid up and left and shortly afterwards that's when the loud bangs - which were obviously gunshots - happened.”

He said what followed as “chaos” as everyone then dived onto the floor and under the tables and that he used his coat to stop the bleeding of a victim’s leg wound.

No arrests have been made.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward, said: "We know Londoners will be shocked by what has taken place tonight.

"Our thoughts go to all those affected.

"Fast moving enquiries are under way and we will update as soon as we can. If anyone has any information, please contact us."

Anyone with information that can help police should call 101 or post @MetCC reference CAD 8082/29May. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.