Family of woman, 34, stabbed to death in Bournemouth pay tribute to a 'funny, kind, energetic soul'

Picture: Family Handout/Social Media

By Lauren Lewis

The family of a woman stabbed to death on a beach in Bournemouth have paid tribute to 'one of the most amazing, funny, kind and energetic souls'.

Amie Gray, 34, from Poole, died after being stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on May 24.

Paying tribute, Amie's mum Sharon Macklin said: "As a family we are devastated to have lost one of the most amazing, funny, kind and energetic souls. When Amie entered a room it filled with laughter and her presence could not be ignored.

"She was beautiful inside and out and there are no words that can express how empty our lives will be without her."We will miss her so much and our hearts are forever broken."

Amie's wife Sian Gray said: "Words cannot describe the pain that we feel. Amie was the most loving wife and mother."Her giggly laugh and big smile will be hard to be without. A larger than life character.

"I will miss you immensely my love. To the moon and back, forever and always. Thank you for all of the love and support shown and for respecting our privacy. It is a difficult time for everyone."

Another woman - who is 38 and also from Poole - sustained serious injuries in the incident and remains in hospital.

A 20-year-old man from Croydon, south London, was arrested following the attack.

Dorset Police said: "Following extensive enquiries, a 20-year-old man from the Croydon area of London has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder."

The force said intelligence and firearms officers worked with the Metropolitan Police to arrest the man in London.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "The investigation has progressed at speed over recent days, which has now led to an arrest being made in London.

"Officers from Dorset Police intelligence and firearms teams worked together with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police to carry out the arrest.

"We are continuing to update the loved ones of the woman who tragically died, as well as the victim in hospital, with all the latest developments and our thoughts remain with them.

"I would like to thank everyone so far who has provided information and reiterate my appeal for any witnesses who have not already come forward to please contact Dorset Police.

"The enhanced visible policing presence in the area will remain in place and we would continue to strongly encourage anyone with concerns to please not hesitate to speak to any officer who will be able to listen and provide appropriate advice."

Anyone with information is asked to submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal at police.uk/operation/55HQ23N07-PO1 between 7am and 10pm or call 101 quoting occurrence number 55240078013.