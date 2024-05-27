Teenager, 17, 'eliminated from inquiries' as police continue manhunt after deadly double stabbing on Bournemouth beach

By Christian Oliver

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murdering personal trainer Amie Gray during a double stabbing on a beach in Bournemouth has been released without charge.

Dorset Police said the boy, from Lancashire, had been "eliminated from inquiries" following investigations over the weekend.

Ms Gray, 34, from nearby Poole, was found fatally injured on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on Friday night.

A second woman from Poole, aged 38, also was seriously injured in the attack and was being treated in hospital, where she remained on Monday afternoon.

Dorset Police released CCTV images of a hooded suspect on Sunday evening and are continuing their urgent manhunt to find the attacker.

Investigators are also calling on the public to help identify the suspect.

Amie Gray, 34, from nearby Poole, was found fatally injured on Durley Chine Beach late on Friday night. Picture: Facebook

In an update, Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey said: "The investigation into this tragic incident is progressing and detectives are dedicated to finding out what happened and ensuring our communities remain safe and secure.

"We need the public's help to identify the suspect in the CCTV images. If you recognise him or have any information, no matter how small, that may lead us to his identity please get in touch immediately.

"We would ask the public not to approach a suspect under any circumstances, but to call 999 immediately.

"Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who tragically lost her life and the surviving victim as we drive forward our investigation."

Police area asking anyone who was around Durley Chine beach during the night from Friday 24 May to Saturday 25 May 2024 who saw the man pictured - or any other suspicious activity - to contact investigators.

DSI Dixey added: "We also are renewing our appeal to anyone who was in the area of Durley Roundabout, West Cliff Gardens, Durley Gardens or West Cliff Drive during that night. Did you see anyone acting strangely, mainly between 10pm and midnight?

"Do you have dashcam or CCTV footage that may assist the enquiry?

"Officers and staff from across the force are out in the town conducting extensive inquiries, including detailed house-to-house visits, so the public will see a very overt and planned police presence in and around the Bournemouth area."

Dorset Police have launched a murder inquiry into the death of a woman stabbed on Friday night. Picture: Getty

Forensic officers work at the scene of the double stabbing at Durley Chine Beach. Picture: Getty

It comes after a post on Facebook by Dorset Futsal Club confirmed Ms Gray's death. The personal trainer was head ladies coach at the club.

The post paid tribute to the much loved member, and changed its page profile picture to a black square in honour of the late coach.

A post on Saturday said: "Today the club has received some truly devastating news.

"We cannot put this into words at this time and as a mark of respect to all those affected, we will not be posting anything new for the foreseeable future."