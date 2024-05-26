Urgent manhunt launched after deadly double stabbing on Bournemouth Beach which killed Amie Gray, 34

By Chay Quinn

An urgent CCTV appeal has been launched after a fatal stabbing on Bournemouth Beach which killed fitness trainer Amie Gray, 34, and injured another woman.

Detectives investigating the case have released new images while trying to trace another suspect in the case.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Since this tragic incident was reported to us, we have been driving the investigation forward, collecting as much information as possible to get answers for the loved ones of the young woman who has tragically lost her life and for the surviving victim.

"Our thoughts remain with them.

“We are now in a position to issue CCTV images of the suspect.

Detectives investigating the case have released new images while trying to trace another suspect in the case. Picture: Dorset Police

"I would urge anyone who was in the area of Durley Chine beach during the night from Friday 24 May to Saturday 25 May 2024 and may have seen the person pictured or anything unusual to please come forward.

“Similarly, anyone who was in the area of Durley Roundabout, West Cliff Gardens, Durley Gardens or West Cliff Drive during that night might have vital clues that could help us. Did you see anyone acting strangely, mainly between 10pm and midnight? Do you have dashcam or CCTV footage that may assist the enquiry?

“Anyone who thinks they recognise the person in the CCTV images should contact police."

It came after Ms Gray, 34, from nearby Poole, was confirmed to be the victim who was found fatally injured on Durley Chine Beach late on Friday night.

A second woman from Poole, aged 38, also was seriously injured in the attack and is being treated in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy from Lancashire has been arrested on suspicion of Amie's murder and remains in custody.

A post on Facebook by Dorset Futsal Club, where Amie was head ladies coach, confirmed her death and paid tribute to the much loved member.

Amie Gray, 34, from nearby Poole, was found fatally injured on Durley Chine Beach late on Friday night. Picture: Facebook

The club changed its page profile picture to a black square to pay respect to the late coach.

A post on Saturday said: "Today the club has received some truly devastating news.

"We cannot put this into words at this time and as a mark of respect to all those affected, we will not be posting anything new for the foreseeable future."

Dorset Police have launched a murder inquiry into the death of a woman stabbed on Friday night. Picture: Getty

At 11.42pm on Friday 24 May 2024, Dorset Police received a report that two people had been stabbed on the beach.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We have worked tirelessly throughout the night since the initial report and have been able to progress our investigation.

“Foremost, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who very tragically lost her life.

Forensic officers work at the scene of the double stabbing at Durley Chine Beach. Picture: Getty

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries and a cordon remains in place and is likely to remain so for some time.

“I would like to renew my appeal for anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Durley Chine beach between 10pm on Friday 24 May 2004 and midnight and saw anything unusual. Information can be uploaded through our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal for this case.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns.”

