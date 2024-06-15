Prince Louis steals the show as he dances along to bagpipes at Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis steals the show as he dances along to bagpipes at Trooping the Colour. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Prince Louis stole the show at this year's Trooping the Colour, as the youngster was spotted dancing along to the bagpipes as celebrations got underway.

The youngest royal to appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, Louis once again stole the show at his year's ceremony - at one point even being told by sister Charlotte how to hold his arms.

The youngster could be seen pulling faces before nodding and moving his shoulders to the sound of the bagpipes as he stood on the royal balcony.

Prince Louis has become known for drawing attention at such ceremonies in recent years, with his curios and excitable expressions stealing the show.

The Prince and his two siblings joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as other key royals, as they awaited the RAF flypast following Trooping the Colour.

Kate, who is the Colonel of the Irish Guards, made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis, pictured in the royal carriage alongside her three children, Charlotte, George and Louis.

The Princess of Wales grinned broadly as she waved at adoring fans lining The Mall in a bid to catch a glimpse of the royals as they passed by.

Kate, Prince William, their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were joined by the wider royal family, including Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

During the appearance, Prince Louis's sister, Princess Charlotte, was seen to warn her younger sibling, as she guided her brother through the formalities of royal appearances.

Louis stood mouth agape as the RAF flypast got underway, with the royal taking particular interest in the tri-coloured plumes set off by the Red Arrows.

Earlier in the day, the youngster joined the rest of the royals as troops paraded for the King amid heavy rain.