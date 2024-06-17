Silent Witness actress issues warning to Londoners after hooded man tries to get in her car near Tower Bridge

17 June 2024, 12:52

Shanika Ocean who plays DC Anna Gilchrist in Silent Witness
Shanika Ocean who plays DC Anna Gilchrist in Silent Witness. Picture: Instagram

By Will Conroy

A BBC actress has warned women driving alone in London to lock their doors after a man tried to get in her car at a set of traffic lights.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shanika Ocean, who plays DC Anna Gilchrist in Silent Witness, filmed the incident near Tower Bridge that took place at about 10:30pm on Saturday and shared the footage on social media.

The video shows how the actress is confronted by a man in a grey hoodie that he is using to try and hide his face while attempting to open the passenger door.

Ms Ocean explained how she was able to swerve around the man after capturing the footage that she later passed on to the police.

She wrote: “I don't really remember what happened next - somehow I managed to swerve around him and drive off.

“Obviously it's just a horrible, horrible experience. Just make sure you lock your car doors. London isn't safe at all.

“You can't walk with your phone out because it will probably get stolen by these guys on electric bikes, make sure your car doors are locked because you're going to get weirdos trying to get into your car.

Read more: Moment officer rams phone thief off e-bike after 24 phones stolen in London in just one hour

Read more: We’re in the midst of a phone theft epidemic - I fell victim, and I don’t trust the Met to sort it out

“I wasn't even going to call the police but I was like - nah I should, because obviously this could happen to someone else this evening. I said I've got a video of him, I've got a description and they said oh ok, we'll sort an appointment next week and you can discuss it then because he did gun signs.

“There is no police, this guy is still lurking out there. To anyone, make sure you lock your car doors.

“And especially women, when you're driving alone - London just isn't safe anymore at all and I'm literally like - thank God my doors were locked. I dread to think what would have happened if they were not.”

The man was using his hoodie to hide his face as he tried to enter
The man was using his hoodie to hide his face as he tried to enter. Picture: Instagram/shanikaocean

She explained how the man tried the handle of the back door and ran in front of her car to prevent her from moving when the lights changed.

Fellow actress and friend of Ms Ocean, Patrice Monique, wrote on social media: “This made me so angry. This city continues to be exhausting to live in.

“The whole country is a joke. So glad you're okay though”

A spokesman for the Met Police said: “We are aware of footage showing an incident on 15 June in Dock Street, E1.

“Officers are in contact with the female victim.

“Anyone who knows the identity of the man shown in the video is asked to call 101, ref 7515/15jun. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.”

