Moment officer rams phone thief off e-bike after 24 phones stolen in London in just one hour

5 June 2024, 15:11

PC Smith, who is trained in tactical pursuit & containment (TPAC), took the decision to make contact with the e-bike.
PC Smith, who is trained in tactical pursuit & containment (TPAC), took the decision to make contact with the e-bike. Picture: City of London police

By Emma Soteriou

A London police officer took down a phone thief as he fled through the city on an e-bike after snatching 24 phones.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Traffic cop Jordan Smith, 25, was forced to make a snap decision when the thief fled on a high-speed electric motorbike - almost hitting a mother and child walking on the pavement.

He caught the bike with his car and took out the mugger - later finding out he had stolen 24 devices in the space of an hour.

"Thieves on e-bikes will do anything to evade detection and arrest," PC Smith told the Daily Mail.

"And if that means endangering members of the public, then that's exactly what they'll do.

"When my partner and I first saw Stringer, he was coming round a bus and was about to mount the pavement where there was a mother holding the hand of a young child and pushing a pram.

"Those bikes can go as fast as 70mph and they're a fair old weight, so if he'd hit the mother and her children, he could have killed or seriously injured them.

"I had to make an instant decision - but I knew immediately that it was the right thing to do."

Read more: Dramatic moment police swoop on masked thieves as pair ransack opticians for designer swag

Read more: Watch dealer found dead 24 hours after thieves take off with high-value timepieces during raid on London jewellers

Sonny Stringer, 28, from Islington, pleaded guilty to 10 thefts, dangerous driving and driving without insurance, City of London Police said.

He received an interim driving ban at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday, and will be sentenced on August 8, the force added.

Stringer and an unknown accomplice rode into the City at speed on electric motorbikes on March 26, before snatching an iPhone 15 from a woman's hand on Blackfriars Bridge at around 11.15am.

Control officer Lynn Newins said: "I took a call from a member of the public who had witnessed a phone snatching on the south side of Blackfriars Bridge.

"I remember saying that they were going like the clappers and could see members of the public having to avoid being hit by them.

"I sadly speak to lots of victims of phone snatchers and the loss of their phone is devastating to them. People have their worlds on their phones and it isn't a minor crime to them."

When Stringer was forced off his bike and attempted to run away, officers pulled a Taser and were able to restrain him, the force said.

His bag was found to contain 22 phones, with two having been dropped when police struck his bike.

Chief Superintendent Rob Atkin said: "The successful capture and prosecution of a prolific phone snatcher shows City of London Police's focus on detecting and bringing to justice those who steal from people on our streets.

"This was a team effort from our control team following the criminals on CCTV and communicating with officers on the ground, to response officers making risk-critical decisions to protect the public and effect an arrest."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vaughan Gething has lost a confidence vote

Welsh First Minister emotional as he loses confidence vote

Prince William gave an update on his wife's health at the event.

'She's better, thanks': Prince William gives update on Kate's health at D-Day anniversary event amid cancer battle

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, western official says

Ebay

EBay to drop American Express over ‘unacceptably high fees’

Slovakia Prime Minister

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico posts speech online after shooting

Climate warning

UN secretary-general calls for ‘windfall’ tax on profits of fossil fuel companies

Ukrainian forces launch a rocket on a Russian position

Ukraine launches air strikes within Russia using US weapons

Breaking
Thousands evacuated in central London after suspected gas leak

Thousands evacuated in central London after suspected gas leak

Israel Palestinians

Nationalists march in Palestinian area of Jerusalem chanting ‘Death to Arabs’

Boeing Astronaut Launch

Boeing launches Nasa astronauts for the first time after years of delays

Lebanese soldiers

Syrian gunman attacks US embassy near Beirut

Albania Italy Meloni

Italy’s prime minister visits Albania as plan to hold migrants nears start

Keir Starmer has said the Prime Minister 'breached ministerial code' when he accused Labour of plotting to hike taxes by £2,000.

Rishi Sunak ‘breached ministerial code’ over Labour tax hike claim in leaders’ debate, Keir Starmer tells LBC

Jean Daniel Pession, 28, and Elisa Arlian, 26, fell in a "tragic mountain accident" in Italy, local media reported

World Cup skier and girlfriend found dead after falling 2,300ft from Italian mountain peak

An illustration depicting Tsub that explorers plan to use

Inside the new $20m submersible heading for the Titanic wreck - one year after Oceangate disaster

Mr Farage announced his plans to stand in the seat on Monday

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage charged with assault and criminal damage

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alec Baldwin announces new family reality tv show as he prepares to go on trial over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin announces new family reality tv show amid preparations for Rust shooting trial
German police found an email account linking Christian Brueckner to the Madeleine McCann case, a court has heard.

German police found ‘murder’ email account linking Christian Brueckner to Madeleine McCann disappearance
Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Hunter Biden

Cross-examination of FBI agent continues in Hunter Biden’s gun trial

A march in Jerusalem

Tensions over Israeli nationalist march through Palestinian area of Jerusalem

The King and Queen were overcome with emotion during speeches marking the D-Day anniversary

Fighting back tears: King and Queen overcome with emotion as war hero recounts how his ‘dear friend' died on D-Day
Officials are looking into claims made by the Prime Minister about Labour's tax plans.

Officials ‘looking into’ Rishi Sunak’s comments on tax after £2,000 claim labelled ‘categorically untrue’
Helen Worth is to step down after half a century of playing the iconic character

Soap legend Helen Worth to leave Coronation Street after fifty years of playing Gail Platt

Narendra Modi

Modi prepares for record third term as India’s Prime Minister

Sarah Ferguson has spoken for the first time about King Charles and Prince Andrew's feud over Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on the ongoing feud between King Charles and Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles spoke of being "eternally in debt" of those involved in the allied D-Day landings

READ IN FULL: King Charles' moving speech at 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

Charles gave a speech to mark the D-Day anniversary

'We're all eternally in their debt': King Charles honours D-Day heroes in first public speech since cancer diagnosis
Charles and Camilla are joining veterans to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles 'adamant' to attend D-Day anniversary in person as commemorations get under way in UK and France

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit