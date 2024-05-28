Watch dealer found dead 24 hours after thieves take off with high-value timepieces during raid on London jewellers

Horrifying moment thieves take off with high-value watches and hold down dealer during raid on London jewellers. Picture: Met Police

By Christian Oliver

A watch dealer has been found dead 24 hours after two thieves raided a jewellers and took off with a stash of high-value timepieces.

Horrifying footage showed two men entering the shop with one appearing to assault a member of staff, placing his arms round his neck and restraining his hands.

The victim, from Surrey, has now died, police confirmed, adding that his next of kin have been informed.

Police have also launched a manhunt for the two suspects accused of robbing the jewellers in the leafy borough of Richmond, south-west London.

The incident happened just before 3pm on Saturday, 25 May in Kew Road.

Police noted that one of the suspects has a distinct neck tattoo.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "We are aware of the death of a man in Surrey on Sunday, 26 May. This is being investigated by officers from Surrey Police and is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

"The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"The man who died was the victim of a robbery at a jewellers in Richmond on Saturday, 25 May.

"We ask that the privacy of his family is respected at this difficult time and moving CCTV footage of the incident involving the victim is not shared on social media.

Police have asked anyone who recognises the two men in the footage or has any information about the raid that could assist police to call 101 or contact @MetCC on X/Twitter, quoting CAD4555/25May.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

Police are releasing images of two men they want to locate following a robbery at a jewellers in Richmond. Picture: Met Police

Watch thefts across England and Wales have soared in recent years, rising from 6,696 in 2015 to 11,035 in 2022, according to data from Watchfinder & Co.

It comes after boxing star Amir Khan had his £70,000 diamond watch robbed at gunpoint in east London in 2022.

Mr Khan, 37, was leaving the Sahara Grill in Leyton, East London, with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 31, and their friend Omar Khalid, on April 18, 2022 when the terrifying attack took place.

The gunman can be seen striding towards the light-welterweight boxer as he left the building.

With thugs pointing the weapon in the Bolton-born boxer's face, the group then grabbed the £72,000 custom-made Franck Muller watch before pointing the weapon at Mr Khan’s friend.

The former world boxing champion previously told a court how looking down the barrel of a gun as he was robbed of his £70,000 watch was scarier than any of his fights.

Mr Khan, 36, said his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, 31, was "screaming and crying" when he was targeted as they left the Sahara Grill Restaurant in Leyton, east London, on April 18 last year.