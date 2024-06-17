Poignant CGI shows how deep doomed Titan descended on it's ill-fated final journey to the Titanic wreck

A haunting animation reveals the astonishing depth the doomed Titan submersible ventured during trips to the Titanic wreck before its tragic final journey.

The OceanGate Expeditions vessel Titan was carrying five passengers to see the wreck when it suffered a catastrophic implosion. The Titanic wreck lies 13,000 ft (8,000 metres) under the sea.

Spanish company MetaBallStudios have created the animation which shows just how deep the Titanic lies, strategically placing familiar landmarks to give viewers a sense of perspective.

The first is the Statue of Liberty at 93m, a little shallower than the average depth of the North Sea. The statue is followed by the Eiffel Tower at 324m and Dubai’s famous Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

Graphic shows sheer depth where Titanic lies in two parts

At this point the ocean is so deep the surface can no longer fit in the screen. Other reference points include the average depth of the Atlantic Ocean at 1,205m, and the deepest submarine cable at 1,600m.

The shot continues to descend until reaching the Titanic at around 3,700m.

The Titan submersible lost contact an hour and 45 minutes into its descent on June 18 last year.

Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate, was one of the five passengers on board. He was joined by British businessman Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani investor Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

A space on the Titan costed $250,000 (£197,000) per person.

The official investigation into the tragedy is ongoing.