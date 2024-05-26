Pictured: Bournemouth personal trainer, 34, killed in double stabbing as second woman fights for life

A woman killed in a double stabbing on Bournemouth Beach on Friday has been named as personal trainer Amie Gray. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A woman killed in a double stabbing on Bournemouth Beach on Friday has been named as personal trainer Amie Gray.

Ms Gray, 34, from nearby Poole, was found fatally injured on Durley Chine Beach late on Friday night.

A second woman from Poole, aged 38, also was seriously injured in the attack and is being treated in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy from Lancashire has been arrested on suspicion of Amie's murder.

A post on Facebook by Dorset Futsal Club, where Amie was head ladies coach, confirmed her death and paid tribute to the much loved member.

Amie Gray, 34, from nearby Poole, was found fatally injured on Durley Chine Beach late on Friday night. Picture: Facebook

The club changed its page profile picture to a black square to pay respect to the late coach.

A post on Saturday said: "Today the club has received some truly devastating news.

"We cannot put this into words at this time and as a mark of respect to all those affected, we will not be posting anything new for the foreseeable future."

Dorset Police have launched a murder inquiry into the death of a woman stabbed on Friday night. Picture: Getty

At 11.42pm on Friday 24 May 2024, Dorset Police received a report that two people had been stabbed on the beach.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We have worked tirelessly throughout the night since the initial report and have been able to progress our investigation.

“Foremost, our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who very tragically lost her life.

Forensic officers work at the scene of the double stabbing at Durley Chine Beach. Picture: Getty

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries and a cordon remains in place and is likely to remain so for some time.

“I would like to renew my appeal for anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Durley Chine beach between 10pm on Friday 24 May 2004 and midnight and saw anything unusual. Information can be uploaded through our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal for this case.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns.”

