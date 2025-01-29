TV antiques dealer Michael Baggott dies aged 65 just months after suffering stroke

Michael Baggott. Picture: BBC

By Henry Moore

Michael Baggot, star of the antiques show Flog It!, has died aged 65 after suffering a heart attack, just months after having a stroke.

The Flog It! Legend passed away in hospital on Tuesday, a statement from his family confirmed.

The star’s family hailed him as a “dearly loved son, brother, nephew and uncle' who'll be “deeply missed.”

The X statement said: "Heartbroken to share that Michael died yesterday in hospital of a heart attack following a stroke in October.

"He was a dearly loved son, brother, nephew and uncle who will be deeply and profoundly missed.

Baggott continued posting on his YouTube and X following the show's cancellation. Picture: X

"There will be a memorial service in the coming weeks, the details of which will be shared here."

Baggot had been ill for some time, suffering stroke in October 2024.

At the time, he told followers: "It's been a week now and I've been able to take fluids for two days.

"I was left without any water at all and have become badly dehydrated.

"For the last three days, I've been given a litre of water, which has been insufficient to stop me being dehydrated.

"The gaps between being given water have been 15 hours, 17 hours with no water, 12 hours with no water and currently 15 hours with no water intravenous.

"I'm dying of thirst in a British NHS hospital and no one seems prepared to do anything about it."

Later he told followers: "Into my fifth bed-bound week I'm afraid!

"They all want to help but can't. The senior doctors and senior managers who I never see always refuse water and refuse treatment.

"One told me if I don't 'buck up my ideas' in three weeks, I'll never able to walk again. Of course the junior staff told me that was nonsense."

Baggot rose to fame hosting BBC antiques show Flog It! and was known for his expert knowledge of antique silver, smallwork, boxes and early spoons.

The long-running daytime show was axed in 2018.