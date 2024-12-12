'Forever begins now': Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has announced her engagement to Benny Blanco. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Singer and actress Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco have announced their engagement with the actress saying 'forever begins now'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

American star Gomez, 32, who was nominated for a Golden Globe this week for her role in the Netflix film Emilia Perez, shared the news with her more than 400 million Instagram followers.

Alongside pictures of her ring, and her with Blanco, she wrote: "Forever begins now."

Blanco commented on the post, writing: "Hey wait... that's my wife."

Gomez and Blanco, 36, collaborated on the 2015 hit Same Old Love and the 2019 track I Can't Get Enough featuring Tainy and J Balvin.

Read more: Mum-of-three died days after after 'barbaric' Brazilian butt lift surgery in Turkey

Revealed: the worst days and roads to travel on this Christmas as amber traffic warning issued

They confirmed their relationship in December 2023 and in an interview with Vanity Fair in September this year, she said: "I've never been loved this way. He's just been a light. A complete light in my life.

"He's my best friend. I love telling him everything."

Among the high-profile stars commenting on the Instagram post was Gomez's good friend, singer Taylor Swift who said: "Yes I will be the flower girl."

Friends star Jennifer Aniston wrote "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!" while The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev wrote: "YES !!!! Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you both!!!!".

US actress Gwyneth Paltrow wrote: "SELENAAAAAAA."

Emily In Paris actress Lily Collins said: "Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn't be more happy for you both."

Earlier this year, Blanco's debut cookbook titled Open Wide: A Cookbook For Friends was released, with chef Gordon Ramsay referencing Blanco's cooking skills in his congratulatory message writing: "Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking".

Operatic musical Emilia Perez led this year's Golden Globe nominations with 10 nods, among them best supporting female actor in a motion picture for Gomez who is nominated alongside her co-star Zoe Saldana.

Texas-born Gomez rose to fame as a child actress on the Disney Channel before pursuing a music career and later launching brand Rare Beauty in 2020.

After appearing on children's show Barney & Friends and Wizards Of Waverly Place, she went on to star in various TV shows and films including 2012's Spring Breakers and the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

She has also been seen on the small screen on Disney+ alongside veteran comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short in the critically acclaimed series Only Murders In The Building, for which she has been Emmy nominated.