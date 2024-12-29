Former US President Jimmy Carter dies aged 100

By Chay Quinn

Former US President Jimmy Carter has passed away aged 100.

The one-term president died on Sunday in Plains, Georgia after spending more than a year in a hospice. His death was confirmed by his son - who called him a hero.

Jimmy Carter was the 39th U.S. President, a Democrat, and served in the White House between 1977 and 1981 - but lost a re-election bid to Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

The non-profit he founded, the Carter Center, said in a statement: "Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States and winner of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family.

"He was 100, the longest-lived president in U.S. history. President Carter is survived by his children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

"He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosalynn, and one grandchild."

Chip Carter, the former President's son, said: "My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love.

“My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

The Georgia native was the oldest living president before his death.

He was elected President by utilising his unfamiliarity in Washington after the Nixon and Ford administrations were dogged by the Watergate scandal and Vietnam War.

His presidency saw a continuation of the scandal with the Iran hostage affair and Soviet invasion of Afghanistan major failures of his term - as well as high inflation.

Carter was the first former US President to reach the age of 100 - dwarfing the previous record set by his successor Ronald Reagan and subsequently by George HW Bush.

Carter spent his record-setting post-presidency career focussing on humanitarian causes such as Habitats for Humanity, for which he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

James Earl Carter Jr was born in Plains, Georgia, a town 150 miles south of Atlanta which had a population of under 1,000.

He graduated from the US Naval Academy after which he reached the rank of lieutenant and worked on the newly-founded nuclear submarine programme.

He took up peanut farming after his father's death in 1953 - eventually getting elected to the Georgia State Senate before becoming Governor in 1970.

His gubernatorial platform was marked by a call for Georgians to move beyond the racial segregation which had blighted the previous decades.

Carter won a slim victory against incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford in 1976 - taking 297 electoral votes to Ford's 241.

Carter's platform capitalised on the anger against Ford for pardoning his predecessor Richard Nixon for the Watergate scandal which caused Nixon's resignation.

His term however was troubled by scandal and perceived weakness - eventually leading to California governor Ronald Reagan beating him by 489 electoral votes to Carter's 44.