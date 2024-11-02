Four girls suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' during visit to UK fast-food restaurant

2 November 2024, 18:09 | Updated: 2 November 2024, 18:25

Four girls suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' during visit to UK fast-food restaurant
Four girls suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' during visit to UK fast-food restaurant. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Four girls have suffered what have been described as "potentially life-changing injuries" during visit to a Brighton fast-food restaurant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The four girls, all aged 12, are believed to have suffered serious burns after visiting the bathroom at the Brighton branch of renowned US fast-food chain Wendy's.

The girls were taken to hospital where they remain in a "serious but stable condition", according to emergency services.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were called to an incident at 8.28pm on Thursday, October 31, following reports of a fire at the Wendy's restaurant.

Upon arrival, medics discovered the four 12-year-old girls, all of whom had suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries.

Wendy's Burger bar and restaurant take away in Western Road Brighton UK
Wendy's Burger bar and restaurant take away in Western Road Brighton UK. Picture: Alamy

The children were taken direct to hospital, Sussex Police have now confirmed.

They remain in a serious but stable condition.

Sussex Police, alongside East Sussex Fire & Rescue, have said they continue to look into the cause of this incident but can confirm that fireworks were not involved.

The Fire & Rescue service said the cause of the incident was accidental, adding that members of the public were not at risk.

Read more: Boy, 17, jailed for stabbing woman, 22, to death in 'laughing gas-fuelled row' on Christmas Eve

Read more: Schoolgirl, 10, dies after being bitten by family dog in North Yorkshire as police launch launch investigation

Three fire engines, an aerial appliance, and specialist officers were all seen in attendance outside the Brighton fast food chain.

Wendy's Burger bar and restaurant take away in Western Road Brighton UK
Wendy's Burger bar and restaurant take away in Western Road Brighton UK. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Wendy's said: "Our thoughts are with those recovering from this incident in our Brighton restaurant.

"The safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority. We are continuing to work with the local police authorities on their investigation."

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "CCTV footage has been reviewed as part of the investigation and we can confirm the cause was accidental, and that fireworks were not involved."

The force said they would not be releasing anymore information at this time as they are "being sensitive towards the injuries of the people involved".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks speaks for the first time

Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks breaks silence 20 years on

Police Line Do Not Cross ribbon on a London street following a suspected bomb reported in the area.

Schoolgirl, 10, dies after being bitten by family dog in North Yorkshire as police launch launch investigation

WATCH: Three family members of Sara Sharif were arrested at Gatwick Airport for her muder

WATCH: Moment police board plane and arrest fugitive family of schoolgirl Sara Sharif on suspicion of murder

Craig pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual offences against a teenage pupil

Ex-teacher jailed after he 'groomed' and sexually assaulted pupil in classroom cupboard

A 22-year-old woman died from a stab injury at Spenlow House on Jamaica Road, Bermondsey

Boy, 17, jailed for stabbing woman, 22, to death in 'laughing gas-fuelled row' on Christmas Eve

Jackie Scully will trek 100km across the Sahara desert to mark 10 years since she was given the all-clear

Breast cancer survivor to trek 100km across Sahara desert to mark 10 years since getting all-clear

Flooding And Heavy Rain In Valencia Region Of Spain

What we have seen in Spain these last days is a preview of the future if we do not take action on climate change

Kemi Badenoch has been elected as the new Conservative Party leader

New Tory leader Kemi Badenoch says 'huge job' ahead involves 'people we want to bring back to Conservative Party'

Janey Godley has died at the age of 63

Scottish comedian Janey Godley died in hospital 'surrounded by her loved ones' aged 63 following battle with cancer

Exclusive
Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci says 'garbage' comments made at Trump rally have 'lit up' Puerto Ricans - and could swing election

billy nighy

Billy Nighy 'stole complete works of Shakespeare from library' to prepare for drama school audition

v

Winner in Conservative leadership contest to be announced this morning

Palma is on lockdown amid warnings of heavy rain

Majorca on lockdown as tourist hotspot faces flooding horror after storm kills more than 200

UK GP visiting senior woman at home

Care homes and GPs could face closure under Labour tax plans, health leaders warn

Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'

Rebekah Vardy launches appeal against Wagatha Christie £1.8m costs ruling

Alexandra Palace Hosts Its Annual Fireworks Display Ahead Of Bonfire Night

Bonfire night 2024 forecast: What will the weather be like for fireworks night?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Darrian Williams

Two teen boys found guilty after 16-year-old stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol park
Westminster Protest

'Betrayed' farmers to protest over Labour's inheritance tax raid - as Chancellor insists changes are 'fair'
The teen was left to die by the side of road.

Six teenagers arrested after 13-year-old girl left with life-threatening injuries in East Yorkshire stabbing
Israel claims to have killed a high-ranking member of Hamas

Israel 'eliminates' one of Hamas' last high-ranking officials

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Pictured: Public schoolboy, 17, who attacked sleeping students and teacher with hammers he kept 'for zombie apocalypse'
Emergency and rescue personnel work at the site where a concrete outdoor roof of a train station collapsed in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad

Train station canopy collapses in Serbia, killing 8 people in horror accident, with more victims still trapped in rubble
The passengers was fined £48 despite their bag fitting.

Air passenger shames easyJet on TikTok after he was charged £48 for carry-on bag that fit perfectly into size checker
Gabriel Silvera and Dragos Carabineanu

Thug kills father with one punch after being asked for a cigarette outside Tube station

File photo dated 26/07/24 of Ben Stokes. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, England’s Test and limited-overs captains respectively, have each signed new two-year central contracts. Issue date: Thursday October 31, 2024.

Man arrested after home of England cricket captain Ben Stokes raided by masked burglars

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News