Four girls suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' during visit to UK fast-food restaurant

By Danielle de Wolfe

Four girls have suffered what have been described as "potentially life-changing injuries" during visit to a Brighton fast-food restaurant.

The four girls, all aged 12, are believed to have suffered serious burns after visiting the bathroom at the Brighton branch of renowned US fast-food chain Wendy's.

The girls were taken to hospital where they remain in a "serious but stable condition", according to emergency services.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they were called to an incident at 8.28pm on Thursday, October 31, following reports of a fire at the Wendy's restaurant.

Upon arrival, medics discovered the four 12-year-old girls, all of whom had suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries.

The children were taken direct to hospital, Sussex Police have now confirmed.

They remain in a serious but stable condition.

Sussex Police, alongside East Sussex Fire & Rescue, have said they continue to look into the cause of this incident but can confirm that fireworks were not involved.

The Fire & Rescue service said the cause of the incident was accidental, adding that members of the public were not at risk.

Three fire engines, an aerial appliance, and specialist officers were all seen in attendance outside the Brighton fast food chain.

A spokesperson for Wendy's said: "Our thoughts are with those recovering from this incident in our Brighton restaurant.

"The safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority. We are continuing to work with the local police authorities on their investigation."

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "CCTV footage has been reviewed as part of the investigation and we can confirm the cause was accidental, and that fireworks were not involved."

The force said they would not be releasing anymore information at this time as they are "being sensitive towards the injuries of the people involved".