Four men arrested in connection with the Liverpool explosion released from custody

Four men arrested in relation to the explosion have been released. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Four men arrested in connection with the Remembrance Day explosion have now been released from police custody.

Officers confirmed after interviewing all four men, they were "satisfied" with their accounts and have been released from police custody.

The four men were arrested in relation to the explosion outside the Women's Hospital in Liverpool on Sunday.

It comes after police named the man who died in the taxi explosion as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, said:"Following interviews with the arrested men, we are satisfied with the accounts they have provided and they have been released from police custody.

"The investigation continues to move at a fast pace with investigative teams working throughout the night.

"We have made significant progress since Sunday morning and have a much greater understanding of the component parts of the device, how they were obtained and how the parts are likely to have been assembled. We have also recovered important evidence from the address at Rutland Avenue which is becoming central to the investigation."

Assistant Chief Constable Jackson added: "There is a considerable way to go to understand how this incident was planned, prepared for and how it happened. We are gaining a better understanding by the hour but it is likely to be some time, perhaps many weeks until we are confident on our understanding of what has taken place.

"In the meantime, we have considerable resources and staff deployed to understand how this device was built and who if anyone else was involved. If the evidence takes us to the involvement of others, further arrests will quickly take place."

The UK's terror threat level has been raised from 'substantial' to 'severe' following the explosion which happened just before 11am on Sunday - moments before the two-minute silence for Remembrance Day was held.

The change was announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel due to it being the second terror attack within the space of a month, following the tragic killing of MP Sir David Amess in Essex.

Anyone who has any information should call on 0161 856 1027 quoting Liverpool Womens Hospital incident.Details can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.