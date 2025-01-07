Four rushed to hospital as 27 people exposed to toxic chemical at spa

Four people were rushed to hospital following the incident. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

Four people have been rushed to hospital after a group of spa-goers were exposed to “excess chlorine” at a Derbyshire spa.

Emergency services rushed to Clifford's Gym and Spa in Regent Street, Long Eaton at around 10:27am on Tuesday morning after reports of visitors feeling sick.

27 people were exposed to the toxic chemical, with at least 10 showing symptoms of exposure.

None of the symptoms are serious, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The pool has now reopened. Picture: Facebook

Fire service group manager David Diggins said crews rushed to the scene after reports of spa attendees being “overcome by the chemical.”

"There is no wider risk of chemicals in the area and the incident has now been fully resolved," he told the BBC.

The spa has reponed following the incident, the Health and Safety Executive confirmed this afternoon.

In a statement, the venue said: "Following an incident this morning during normal pool maintenance, the relevant authorities have now given us the OK to safely open the pool and spa."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Emergency services were called to an incident involving a swimming pool at a commercial property on Regent Street, Long Eaton, at 10.27am today.

"27 people have been exposed to excess chlorine in the spa area of the building. Ten of the 27 people were showing symptoms relating to the exposure and were treated at the scene by paramedics.