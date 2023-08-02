'I hope the lady got the exposure she was craving': Actress Catherine Tyldesley hits back in 'free cake' row

Actress Catherine Tyldesley hit back in the storm over a demand for free cakes. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has hit back after being unmasked as the star caught up in the storm over a demand for free birthday cake.

The founder of Three Little Birds Bakery posted that a ‘well-known’ celebrity asked for a cake for her 40th birthday in September, 100 cupcakes, and an extra smaller cake for her husband.

Rebecca Severs, from Keighley, shared a Facebook post saying that a PR company had asked for the cakes in return for ‘exposure’ for her bakery.

But the firm’s owner hit back with a pithy response on Facebook.

The actress said she had 'no idea' about the emails but accused the baker of chasing 'exposure'. Picture: Facebook

Rebecca wrote: “This poor celebrity apparently can't afford to pay people for their products and services. Spare a thought! What happened to women supporting women.”

Overnight it emerged the celebrity in question was the Corrie actress - and she hit back saying she had ‘no idea’ the emails had been sent.

Catherine Tyldesley speaks after 'cake-gate' claims

In a video this morning, the actress said: “Utterly bizarre. I don't really know what to say. I mean I hope the cake lady got the exposure she was craving.

“Cake gate! WHAT!'

“So I had no idea those emails were being sent. I'm not working with the lovely Ok magazine on anything that I'm aware of and NVRLND are an amazing company.

“They've supplied me with performers in the past;. They're insane and they've been completely misrepresented in this matter.”

Free cakes don't pay the bills: Cake whizz Rebecca Severs. Picture: Facebook/Little Birds Bakery

She suggested the owner of the bakery was seeking ‘exposure’ by sharing the email.

The email in full:

“I am wondering if you would be interested in the following opportunity.

We are organising a 40th birthday party for a well-known celebrity on the 1st September 2023 in Manchester.

In return for being a supplier at the event, payment would be made in the form of promotion on their socials with over 700k followers, as well as promoted in OK Magazine.

This poor celebrity apparently can't afford to pay people for their products and services. Spare a thought! What... Posted by Three Little Birds Bakery on Thursday, July 27, 2023

They will be crediting all the suppliers on these platforms.

The party has a guest lists full of celebrities and industry people from tv/film and music, so loads of work would come from it.

NVRLND would also use you for our future events and parties.

They are wanting:

1x40th Cake - the theme of the party is ‘camp as tits’ I have designed her party in pinks sparkles and a touch of flamingos!

100x cupcakes

1x smaller cake for her husband as its actually his bday that day and we wanted to surprise him.

Let me know you thoughts!”

Thank you."

I've now been threatened with legal action by NVRLND as a response to this post which they say is encouraging defamation... Posted by Three Little Birds Bakery on Monday, July 31, 2023

Rebecca, who has made a cake for Spice Girls star Mel B, who paid full price, said she didn’t know it was a demand made on the star’s behalf, and posted a pithy response on social media.

She wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear that your client has fallen on such hard times they can’t afford to pay small businesses their products.

“Unfortunately as my mortgage provider doesn’t take payment “in the form of promotion on their socials”, and my staff can’t feed their kids with exposure on Instagram, I’ll have to decline your very generous offer.”

The bakery received an outpouring of support on social media.

Catherine Tyldesley with her husband, photographer Tom Pitfield. Picture: Alamy

One person wrote: “Love it!”

Another said: “This response is exactly the level of business like sarcasm I aspire to. Fab response.”

A third posted: “Influencers are very frustrating and most expect everything for free… like you say, exposure doesn’t pay the mortgage.”

After the initial post, baker Rebecca made another post revealing that they had now been ‘threatened’ with legal action.

“I’ve now been threatened with legal action… as a response to this post which they say is encouraging defamation of their business.”

Speaking to local station Rombalds Radio, Rebecca said: “It’s really important to highlight the issue of small businesses, especially in female-dominant industries, not earning a fair wage for their time and skill, especially in the cost-of-living crisis we are experiencing.

“We are proud of our team who are all highly skilled at cake baking and decorating, and proud to have built a successful business based on correct pricing which means our staff are paid a decent wage and have job stability.

“We wish the same for NVRLND and offer them and their clients our best regards for the future.”

Founder Victoria Eames said: “NVRLND contacted Three Little Birds Bakery to offer them the opportunity to collaborate with one of our clients to cater for a party.

“As part of the collaboration, our client would cover all of Three Little Birds Bakery’s expenses and costs in exchange for social media content and local and national exposure for their business. To confirm, NVRLND are also retained on the same expenses-only basis.

“We selected Three Little Birds Bakery to collaborate with a view to support a local business and help them grow.

“Our aim is to connect small local businesses with the opportunity of growth and the possibility of a full diary which is what we have experienced when working on past collaborations. We would never expect any business to be out of pocket and nor would our client.

“Our email communication to Three Little Birds has unfortunately been completely misconstrued.

“Due to contractual obligations, we are unable to comment on the identity of our client.”