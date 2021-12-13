Two people feared dead after freight ships collide off coast of Sweden

The Karin Hoej capsized after the collision in the early hours of Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Two freight ships have collided off the coast of Sweden causing one to capsize, with at least two people still missing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A major rescue operation is now under way in the Baltic Sea following the incident in the early hours of Monday.

The British-registered Scot Carrier and the Danish ship Karin Hoej collided south of Ystad in Sweden, close to the Danish island of Bornholm at about 3.30am local time.

The Karin Hoej overturned, with screams reported from the cold water.

The Scot Carrier, right, and overturned Karin Hoej. Picture: Alamy

Several ships and helicopters were sent to the scene, authorities in Sweden and Denmark said.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known but there was speculation it could have been due to poor visibility caused by fog.

The Karin Hoej was en route to Denmark while the Scot Carrier was heading to Scotland.