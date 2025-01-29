'Unexpected item in the bagging area': Shock as woman discovers live toad inside bag of Sainsbury's parsnips

The toad was found hiding inside a bag of parsnips. Picture: TikTok

By Flaminia Luck

A TikTok user has shared the moment she found a live toad in a bag of Sainsbury's parsnips.

In the video, the animal can be seen moving inside the sealed bag of Taste the Difference British Heritage Baby Parsnips, bought from Sainsbury’s in Sittingbourne, Kent.

The creator can be heard saying: "I went to cut the bag but something moved. And inside I found a toad it's very much alive.

"There is an airhole in the bag so it's managed to stay alive. "It must have been very cold in the fridge," she added.

One hilarious user pointed out "Did you buy on self checkout cos surely would have been unexpected item in bagging area".

Another commented "Kiss him! It's a prince!".

Another said simply: "Taste the difference".

One commenter said that toads can secrete a toxin when stressed and that she should throw the parsnips away to avoid being poisoned.

Another warned against releasing the animal into the wild in case it was not a native species.

