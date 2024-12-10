Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Full list of 59 cars facing £2,745 tax hike revealed as Ford, BMW and Toyota impacted
10 December 2024, 16:08
A host of popular vehicles from brands like BMW, Ford and Mercedes are set to face a £2,745 tax hike following new rules brought in by Labour’s autumn budget.
59 cars in total will be hit with the hike come April 2025 following changes in Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) rates.
These VED fees will be paid by owners of new petrol and diesel vehicles before they eventually switch to a standard rate.
Some drivers will see their fees double from the current 2024 rates.
Cars producing 255 g/km of CO2 will be subject to the £2,745 increase - with even some popular Ford and Toyota cars facing the hike.
But it will be luxury motors facing the largest price increases with Porsche, Lotus, Lamborghini, and McLaren all expected to be impacted.
These changes come as Labour looks to encourage the use of electric vehicles by taxing the amount of CO2 a car produces.
Currently, owners of electric vehicles don’t pay VED but this will change in April when a £10 fee will be introduced.
Speaking during her autumn Budget, Rachel Reeves said: "To help drive the transition to electric vehicles the government is strengthening incentives to purchase EVs by widening the differentials in Vehicle Excise Duty First Year Rates between EVs and hybrids or internal combustion engine cars.
"The government is also maintaining EV incentives in the Company Car Tax regime and extending 100% First Year Allowances for zero emission cars and EV charge points for a further year."
The Budget document added: "From 1 April 2025, the Vehicle Excise Duty first-year rates will be changed to widen the difference between zero-emission, hybrid and internal combustion engine cars."
Here is the full list of cars facing the tax hike:
- Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo
- Aston Martin DB12 4.0 V8
- Aston Martin DBX 4.0 V8
- Aston Martin Vantage 4.0 V8
- Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10
- Audi RS6 4.0 TFSI V8
- Audi RS7 4.0 TFSI V8
- Audi RSQ8 4.0 TFSI V8
- Audi S8 4.0 TFSI V8
- Audi SQ7 4.0 TFSI V8
- Audi SQ8 4.0 TFSI V8
- Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8
- Bentley Continental 4.0 V8
- Bentley Continental 6.0 W12
- Bentley Flying Spur 4.0 V8
- BMW Alpina XB7 4.4 V8
- BMW M8 4.4 V8
- BMW X5 M 4.4 V8
- BMW X6 M 4.4 V8
- BMW X7 M 4.4 V8
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 6.2 V8
- Ferrari Purosangue 6.5 V12
- Ferrari Roma 3.8T V8
- Ford Mustang 5.0 V8
- Ford Ranger 2.0 TD EcoBlue
- Ford Ranger 3.0 EcoBlue
- Ford Ranger 3.0 V6
- INEOS Grenadier 3.0P
- Jaguar F-Pace 5.0 P575 V8
- Jeep Wrangler 2.0 GME
- Lamborghini Huracan 5.2 V10
- Lamborghini Revuelto 6.5 V12
- Lamborghini Urus 4.0 V8 BiTurbo
- Land Rover Defender 110 5.0 P425 V8
- Land Rover Defender 90 5.0 P425 V8
- Lotus Emira 3.5 V6
- Maserati Levante 3.0 V6
- Maserati Levante 3.8 V8
- Maserati MC20 3.0 V6
- McLaren GT 4.0T V8
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4.0 V8
- Mercedes-Benz G400D
- Mercedes-Benz G63
- Mercedes-Benz GLC63
- Mercedes-Benz GLE63
- Mercedes-Benz GLS63h
- Mercedes-Benz SL55
- Porsche 718 Cayman 4.0 GT4
- Porsche 911 3.7T 992 Turbo
- Porsche Cayenne 4.0T V8
- Porsche Macan 2.9T V6
- Range Rover 4.4 P530 V8
- Range Rover 4.4 P615 V8
- Range Rover Sport 4.4P V8
- Rolls-Royce Cullinan 6.75 V12
- Rolls-Royce Ghost 6.75 V12
- Toyota Hilux 2.8D
- Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D
- Volkswagen Amarok 3.0 TDI