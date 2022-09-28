Fury as Spurs star Richarlison has banana thrown at him during game in Paris

Brazil v Tunisia - International Friendly. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

FIFA has opened an investigation after a banana was thrown at Tottenham striker Richarlison during an appearance for the Brazilian national team on Tuesday.

The attack took place as the 25-year-old ran in celebration towards the corner flag, after his side scored their second in a 5-1 win against Tunisia at the Parc des Princes.

Footage showed fellow Premier League star Fred kicking the banana away while other objects were also chucked onto the pitch.

The world's governing body said in a statement issued today: "First and foremost, FIFA strongly rejects any form of racism and violence and has a very clear zero tolerance stance against such behaviour in football.

"FIFA will investigate the incident in yesterday's game in Paris."

Before kick-off, the Brazil team posed for pictures with an anti-racism message that read: 'Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirts.'The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) issued a statement on Twitter after the incident, condemning the abuse Richarlison suffered, adding, such attitudes 'cannot be tolerated'.

Richarlison said the abuse would continue if punishments weren't handed out.

"As long as they keep 'blah blah blah' and don't punish, it's going to continue like this, happening every day and in every corner," he added.

A banana thrown onto the pitch at Richarlison? In 2022? Where is the vitriol we had when he did kick-ups in a Premier League game? The complacency over racism in football is returning. pic.twitter.com/45LzgRgyXp — Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) September 28, 2022

His teammate Thiago Silva said these kind of incidents are bad for the game.

"I was saddened by the gesture they made because that's not football," he said. "Football is about supporting your team.

"Afterwards, on the pitch, we try to give our all for our national team. But gestures like that are not good for football."