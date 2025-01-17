Last details finalised in Gaza ceasefire deal - after Israel accuses Hamas of backtracking on some terms

Israel's Cabinet will meet tomorrow to sign-off on a ceasefire deal for Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

It is understood final details are being hammered out in a potential ceasefire deal on Gaza - after Israel accused Hamas of backtracking on some of the agreed terms.

Senior Israeli politicians are expected to meet later to sign it off - ahead of Sunday's initial six-week truce, seeing the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The militant group denied claims of a last-minute "blackmail attempt".

Izzat al-Rishq, a senior Hamas official, said the militant group "is committed to the ceasefire agreement, which was announced by the mediators".

US President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar announced the deal on Wednesday.

President Biden delivers remarks on ceasefire deal. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes, killed at least 72 people in the war-ravaged territory.

Benjamin Netanyahu has said a "last-minute crisis" with Hamas was holding up Israeli approval of a long-awaited ceasefire that would pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip and release dozens of hostages.

Mr Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the agreement in an attempt "to extort last minute concessions". It did not elaborate.

Mr Netanyahu's office had earlier accused Hamas of backtracking on an earlier understanding that he said would give Israel a veto over which prisoners convicted of murder would be released in exchange for hostages.

Activists representing families of Israelis who were killed during the war in Gaza block a road during a protest against the ceasefire deal. Picture: Alamy

It would bring about the release of 33 hostages over the coming six weeks in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and an Israeli withdrawal from many parts of the territory.

War-weary Palestinians in Gaza, the relatives of hostages held there and world leaders all welcomed an agreement, expected to begin Sunday, even as Mr Netanyahu said it was not yet finalised.

Mr Netanyahu has faced great domestic pressure to bring home the scores of hostages, but his far-right coalition partners have threatened to bring down his government if he makes too many concessions.

He has enough opposition support to approve an agreement, but doing so would weaken his coalition and make early elections more likely.

Palestinians react to news of a ceasefire deal with Israel in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza Strip. Picture: Getty

Many Israelis support a ceasefire deal that would bring the hostages home and end the war in Gaza. But some families of fallen soldiers and of hostages oppose any agreement that they perceive grants too many concessions to Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 72 people over the past day. In previous conflicts, both sides have stepped up military operations in the final hours before ceasefires go into effect as a way to project strength.

Gaza's Health Ministry said the bodies of people killed since midday on Wednesday were brought to several hospitals.

Around half of the dead were women and children, Zaher al-Wahedi, head of the ministry's registration department, told The Associated Press.

"Yesterday was a bloody day, and today is bloodier," he said. He said the toll could increase as hospitals continue to update their records.