General Election LIVE: Reform passes Tories in polls, second half of the election kicks off

Nigel Farage's reform outpaces the Tories in the polls. Picture: Getty

The party, led by Nigel Farage, is polling at 19%, according to the poll by YouGov for The Times, while the Conservatives have stalled at 18%.

A shock new poll has put Reform UK ahead of the Conservative Party for the first time ever.

Angela Rayner and Penny Mordaunt clash in heated seven-way debate with Nigel Farage dubbed 'Labour enabler'Plaid Cymru have launched their General Election manifesto, with calls for the UK to rejoin the Single Market but no mention of Welsh independence.

Nigel Farage has defended comments made by Reform UK candidates after LBC exposed one who said ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ during a public rant in 2017.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

