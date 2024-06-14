Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
General Election LIVE: Reform passes Tories in polls, second half of the election kicks off
14 June 2024, 07:18
The party, led by Nigel Farage, is polling at 19%, according to the poll by YouGov for The Times, while the Conservatives have stalled at 18%.
A shock new poll has put Reform UK ahead of the Conservative Party for the first time ever.
Nigel Farage has defended comments made by Reform UK candidates after LBC exposed one who said ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ during a public rant in 2017.
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
Follow the latest developments below
Bim Afolami says 'unprecedented' events are why Conservatives are unpopular
Asked what makes the Conservatives so unpopular, Treasury Secretary Bim Afolami told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the parliament had many setbacks.
"This parliament's seen unprecedented things. Covid, a once in a hundred year pandemic, the war in Ukraine quadrupling energy prices leading to very high levels of inflation".
Reform UK overtook the Conservatives in a poll released last night.
Treasury minister Bim Afolami joins the show
Treasury minister Bim Afolami is with LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast now.
Wes Streeting defines what Labour class as 'working people'
Shadow Heath Secretary Wes Streeting was asked to define what Labour think a 'working person' is regarding their planned tax rises.
Mr Streeting told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast "most of us in this country are working people".
But specified "we're thinking about people on lower-middle incomes".
LBC's Nick Ferrari challenged the Shadow Health Secretary, saying both Lord Sugar and David Beckham are working.
But the MP candidate for Ilford North contended Labour "spell out" exactly where they are raising taxes in their manifesto.
'Lord Sugar is a working person, David Beckham is a working person - so their taxes won't go up?'
Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting to 'define a working person' based on the Labour manifesto tax pledge.
Keir Starmer promises to negotiate a better deal with the EU
Boris Johnson "inflicted" a "botched deal" on the UK, Sir Keir Starmer has said, stating that he will negotiate a better deal with the EU if elected into power.
The Labour leader spoke to LBC's Andrew Marr on Thursday and was probed about the impact of the "unwanted spectre" of Brexit on the British economy.
Polling shows Reform UK ahead of the Tories
A shock new poll has put Reform UK ahead of the Conservative Party for the first time ever.
The party, led by Nigel Farage standing in the Essex seaside constituency of Clacton-on-Sea, is polling at 19% - up two points.
According to the poll by YouGov for The Times, the Conservatives have stalled at 18%, while Labour is 19 points ahead at 37%. The Liberal Democrats were down one point at 14%.
Last night at the debate, he introduced himself, saying, "I am Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK.
Just before we came on air, we overtook the Conservatives in the national opinion polls. We are now the opposition to Labour."
About last night
Yesterday's seven-way debate included heated moments over migration, capital gains tax, and private schools.
We have two ways for you to catch up:
What to expect today
– Battle buses parked
Both Labour and Conservative battle buses are not expected to be on the road on Friday but campaigning continues.
Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, will visit a men’s mental health facility as he seeks to promote Labour’s mental health plan which the party says will “get people back to work” as it aims to increase economic growth.
Sir Keir Starmer will face a grilling from BBC journalist Nick Robinson in the latest Panorama election interview set to be broadcast at 7.30pm.
Rishi Sunak, Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth and SNP leader John Swinney have already faced the spotlight, and appearances by the other party leaders are planned.
– Sunak in Italy
Mr Sunak continues his break from the campaign trail as he attends the G7 summit in Italy.
On Thursday, he held bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the event in Puglia.
World leaders are expected to continue to discuss the future of Ukraine and other key global issues.
Back in the UK, the Conservatives are expected to respond to Labour’s manifesto launch.
– Food, glorious food
Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper will be on the campaign trail in the east of England touting her party’s food strategy offer, which also aims to support British farmers.
The proposed national food strategy, which was revealed in the Lib Dem manifesto, would be backed up by a plan to boost the farming budget by £1 billion a year.
Under the Lib Dems, the strategy would be a top priority for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and involve industry experts from agriculture, farming and fishing, and nutrition.