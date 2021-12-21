Giant millipedes 'as long as cars' once roamed northern England, 'fluke' fossil discovery reveals

21 December 2021, 11:03

The fossil was discovered by a former PhD student
The fossil was discovered by a former PhD student. Picture: Neil Davies

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Giant millipedes as long as cars once roamed northern England, the "fluke" discovery of a fossil has revealed.

The 326 million-year-old fossil was found on a beach in Northumberland after a section of cliff fell onto the shore.

It is the third such fossil ever found and also the largest and oldest.

The segment is about 75 centimetres long, leading scientists to believe its entire body could have measured around 2.7m long and weighed 50kg.

READ MORE: Teacher sacked over video of her 'kicking and punching horse in the face'

The creature, known as Arthropleura, is thought to have had a nutrient-rich plant diet and may even have been a predator, feasting on other invertebrates or small amphibians.

The specimen is made up of multiple articulated exoskeleton segments, broadly similar in form to modern millipedes.

Experts believe the fossil represents just a section of the creature's exoskeleton that it shed near a river bed, which was then preserved by sand.

The remains of the creature date from the Carboniferous Period, more than 100 million years before the Age of Dinosaurs.

At the time, Great Britain lay near the equator and enjoyed warm temperatures.

A former PhD student who was walking along the coast at Howick in January 2018 spotted it in a large block of sandstone that had fallen from the cliff.

Dr Neil Davies, from Cambridge University's Department of Earth Sciences and lead author of a paper on the fossil, said: "It was a complete fluke of a discovery.

"The way the boulder had fallen, it had cracked open and perfectly exposed the fossil, which one of our former PhD students happened to spot when walking by."

The fossil was removed with permission of Natural England and the landowners, the Howick Estate, and was taken to Cambridge for analysis.

It was so big it required four people to carry it.

Dr Davies said: "While we can't know for sure what they ate, there were plenty of nutritious nuts and seeds available in the leaf litter at the time, and they may even have been predators that fed off other invertebrates and even small vertebrates such as amphibians."

The creatures crawled around the equatorial region for around 45 million years, before going extinct, possibly due to global warming that made the climate too dry for them, or due to the rise of reptiles, who out-competed them for food.

The fossil will go on public display at Cambridge's Sedgwick Museum in the New Year.

The results are reported in the Journal of the Geological Society.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Customers have started staying away and some businesses have had to close due to Omicron

Warning of 'cataclysmic Christmas' for hospitality as firms plead for clarity from No10

Dominic Cummings and Matt Hancock were pictured in No10 'garden party' photo

Dominic Cummings and Matt Hancock 'pictured in No10 garden photo'

Nick Ferrari speaks to Steve Barclay

Have yourself a 'cautious' little Christmas, minister tells LBC

Oxfordshire council will only serve vegan meals at future events

Oxfordshire council bans meat and dairy at official events opting for vegan meals only

A loophole has been discovered with travel PCR tests.

'Dangerous' loophole allows travellers to provide fake Covid test code to enter UK

The shocking footage caused outrage online.

Teacher sacked over video of her 'kicking and punching horse in the face'

The decision to scrap reforms designed to allow people to "self-identify" their gender has been branded "unfair"

'Being trans is not an illness': MPs blast 'outdated laws' for gender change

The change to sports events will come into effect from Boxing Day.

Crowds to be banned from sports events in Wales amid rise in Omicron cases

The New Year's Eve event at Trafalgar Square has been cancelled

New Year's Eve: Trafalgar Square event cancelled after surge of Omicron cases

Boris Johnson said the meeting was for work.

Boris Johnson mocked after claiming No10 garden drinks were 'work'

The Queen is set to remain at Windsor for Christmas

Queen 'to stay at Windsor for Christmas instead of travelling to Sandringham'

Boris Johnson has urged people to get boosted, and declined to introduce new measures

No new Covid rules but PM warns 'we won't hesitate to take action to protect public'

Staffing shortages caused by Covid have started to hit

Covid staff shortages: Natural History Museum and Edinburgh Castle among hotspots to shut

The Moderna booster jab produces a strong antibody response

Moderna says its booster has strong antibody response against Omicron

People have been sharing how they spent May 2020 in outrage after a picture of a No10 garden party emerged

Furious Brits share images of how they spent May 2020 after PM 'garden party' photo

Twins Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3, died last week

Mother of four boys killed in house fire says she'll 'never get over' the loss

Latest News

See more Latest News

A tourist arrives at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Thailand reimposes quarantine as concerns grow over Omicron

Katie Lucey administers a Covid-19 test on her son Maguire on Wall Street in New York

Omicron accounts for 73% of new US Covid cases

Biden

President Biden welcomes puppy to White House

Ghislaine Maxwell court case

Ghislaine Maxwell jury begins deliberations after closing arguments
Donald Trump lawsuit

Donald Trump sues New York Attorney General in bid to end civil investigation
Migrant Channel crossing incidents

Channel rescuers accused of manslaughter in migrant deaths

Toppled trees and structures are scattered due to Typhoon Rai in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte, southern Philippines

Death toll from Philippines typhoon climbs to 375

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, bows with his cabinet ministers

Japan agrees record extra budget to fund Covid-19 measures

Wang Leehom

US-born China pop star Wang Leehom apologises over scandal

Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar court postpones latest Aung San Suu Kyi verdict

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No rules were broken': Raab defends No 10 'cheese and wine' garden gathering
SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director

SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director
Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson, journalist claims
North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP

North Shropshire by-election defeat down to public mood on pandemic, says Tory MP
Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'

Boris Johnson's former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer'
'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses

'Weak' opposition responsible for govt slip in standards, Tory MP confesses
LBC callers react to Lib Dem's North Shropshire by-election win

LBC hears from listeners after Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police