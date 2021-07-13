Girl, 10, among three injured in corrosive substance attack in North London

Police are appealing for witnesses of the corrosive substance attack. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 10-year-old girl is among three victims injured in a corrosive substance attack in North London.

Police were called to reports of the incident at an address in Colindale, near Barnet, at around 7.20pm on 12 July.

Along with the young girl, a 43-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were found injured by the substance thrown at them.

All three victims were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been discharged.

The Met said that a number of officers also had to be treated at the scene for effects of the substance, though none were in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made as of yet and enquiries into the circumstances of the attack are ongoing.

Police have appealed for any information from witnesses on the attack.

Detective Sergeant Ewa Czura said: "It is vital that we identify the suspect responsible for this attack and we need the public's help.

"If you were in the area and witnessed the incident or have any information that could assist, I urge you to come forward and speak to police.

"The information you have might be essential to our investigation and help to bring justice to the victims and their family."

Witnesses can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6733/12July. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.