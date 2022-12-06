Breaking News

Girl, five, dies after falling severely ill with Strep A as death toll reaches nine

6 December 2022, 08:19 | Updated: 6 December 2022, 08:33

Camila Rose Burns is fighting for life in hospital (left) Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (right) and Hanna Roap both died from Strep A (centre)
Camila Rose Burns is fighting for life in hospital (left) Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (right) and Hanna Roap both died from Strep A (centre). Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A five-year-old girl has become the ninth child to die after contracting Strep A.

She became seriously ill last week and was treated in hospital but passed away yesterday.

The girl attended Black Mountain Primary School in Belfast.

Her death brings the total number of victims to nine. It comes after pupil at Morelands Primary school in Hampshire died.

The schools minister confirmed today that preventative antibiotics could be given to children at schools affected by Strep A infections.

As with the other deaths, the child died after contracting an invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) infection, a serious form of the disease, which is usually harmless.

The UK Health Security Agency said it was important that "accurate information is shared with the school community" in Hampshire.

Simon Bryant, director of public health at Hampshire County Council, said it was "working closely with the school to raise awareness amongst parents and carers of the signs and symptoms of Group A Streptococcal infections".

He added: "I would stress that contracting (this) disease from another person is very rare.

"Most people who come into contact with Group A Streptococcal infections remain well and symptom-free - and therefore there is no reason for children to be kept home if well."

Read more: Labour to scrap 'indefensible' House of Lords in first term under new plans to shake up constitution

Read more: Britain braced for snow with severe cold weather alert issued as people urged to heat homes to at least 18C

A 12-year-old boy who was attending a London school became the seventh to die after contracting the bug.

The child - who was not named - was a Year 8 student at private Colfe’s School in Lewisham, south east London, and is the first secondary school pupil to lose their life in the current outbreak.

GPs have been told to have a 'low threshold' for prescribing antibiotics in possible Strep A infections in children.

Strep A infections are caused by Group A Streptococcus bacteria and usually result in mild illness, especially when antibiotics are prescribed early on the in disease.

However, there is concern among health officials about an unusual rise in serious Strep A infections, called iGAS infections when it moves deeper into the body and which can result in life-threatening problems including sepsis.

So far this year there have been 2.3 cases of iGAS per 100,000 children between the ages of one and four — this is over four times the average of 0.5 seen each season prior to the pandemic.

Updated guidance on scarlet fever outbreaks, which are caused by Strep A, published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in October sets out how antibiotics can be used as prophylaxis but a decision is taken with local outbreak control teams (OCTs) on "a case-by-case basis".

