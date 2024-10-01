Girl, 14, suffers 'life-changing' injuries after acid attack at London school as boy, 16, and teacher rushed to hospital

Girl, 14, suffers 'life-changing' injuries after acid attack at Westminster Academy. Picture: Google Maps

By Christian Oliver

A 14-year-old girl has sustained 'life-changing injuries' after an acid attack at a west London school.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Two teenage pupils and a staff member were rushed to hospital following the incident at Westminster Academy in Paddington on Monday afternoon.

Police said the attack took place shortly before 5pm after the substance was allegedly thrown at pupils and a staff member on Alfred Road, Westbourne Park.

The girl remains in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

A boy, 16, also remains in hospital with non life-changing injuries while the teacher, a woman aged 27, has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

Authorities are carrying out tests on the substance as police search for the attacker.

Westminster Academy, west London. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Household energy bills rise by £149 a year today as Ofgem increases price cap by 10%

Read More: Three dead and 15 injured after knife attack in Shanghai supermarket

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said officers were flagged down at 4:42pm yesterday by staff at a school after the substance was allegedly thrown at pupils and a staff member.

“Officers responded with paramedics and the London Fire Brigade and found three people injured," the Met said.

“A 16-year-old boy, whose injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing. He remains in hospital.

“A 27-year-old woman - whose condition is not life-threatening or life-changing. She has been discharged in from hospital.

“A 14-year-old girl, whose injuries may potentially be life-changing. She remains in hospital.

“Tests of the substance are ongoing. At this stage officers believe it to be acidic."

Officers said they were pursuing urgent enquiries to identify and arrest those responsible. Several crime scenes are in place, they confirmed.

Two officers were also taken to hospital as a precaution after they reported feeling unwell following exposure to the substance.

Westminster Academy is closed today. Picture: Westminster Academy

In a statement published on its website, Westminster Academy said the school would remain closed on Tuesday due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

“Students will resume lessons through online learning. Information will be shared with them via Google Classroom through their teachers,” the spokesperson added.

A year six open morning had been scheduled to take place on Tuesday but has since been rescheduled.

Westminster Academy is a non-selective academy teaching pupils aged 11 to 18. It is sponsored by The Exilarch's Foundation, which is run by David Dangoor CBE, a British businessman and philanthropist.

Police called for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 4987/30 Sept. The independent charity Crimestoppers line also remains open on 0800 555 111.